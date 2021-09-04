The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

On Campus: The Absence of NO is not a YES

On Campus: The Absence of NO is not a YES

Ten years ago, when Wipaphan ’Nana’ Wongsawang was 19 years old, she was sexually assaulted. She kept it to herself for two years, until one day her friend had a similar experience and confided in her about it. Together, they reported the friend’s assault to the police, but were met with indifference.


By Milla Budiarto

Sunday 5 September 2021, 02:00PM

Illustration courtesy of ThaiConsent.

Illustration courtesy of ThaiConsent.

Wipaphan ‘Nana’ Wongsawang.

Wipaphan ‘Nana’ Wongsawang.

« »

While researching online trying to help her friend’s case, Nana stumbled upon the term ‘consent’ and learned that the word ‘consent’ doesn’t really exist in the Thai language. Inspired by this new-found insight, she saw an opportunity to break the silence through education about consent. She was motivated to challenge gender power imbalance and determined to dismantle the systemic rape culture in Thai society. Through an acquaintance, I was lucky enough to meet with this courageous young woman virtually and talk with her about her journey.

In 2015, Nana created ThaiConsent (Website: www.thaiconsent.in.th; Facebook: Thaiconsent), a platform for Thai people to anonymously share their personal stories surrounding sexual consent to raise public awareness. Some of the stories published are accompanied with illustrations created by Nana herself or other volunteer artists to capture and engage the audience visually.

First and foremost, sexual consent means actively and enthusiastically agreeing to participate in any sexual activities with someone. Consent involves a clear, honest and open communication between the partners ‒ talking about their wants, needs and expectations. Consent is about setting your personal boundaries and respecting each other’s limits. Consent cannot be given by someone who is underage, under the influence of drugs or alcohol, unconscious or asleep. Silence is not consent. Any sexual activity without consent is sexual assault or rape.

Although sex education is taught in Thai schools, Nana feels that the curriculum is outdated and severely inadequate. Students are taught merely about reproductive body parts, sexually-transmitted diseases and pregnancy prevention. The curriculum portrays sex the same way as drugs: to stay away from it as far as possible. The idea of sexual consent is rarely discussed. Consequently, boys and girls did not learn that in order to have a healthy, romantic relationship they must always ask for consent before engaging in any sexual activities. Even importantly, they are not taught that they can always say no to sex. 

Nana says that in Thai society, the deeply ingrained gender stereotypes and imbalance of power often unfairly put the blame on the victims, who are disproportionately women, when they are sexually assaulted. This distorted perception of gender roles leads to the perpetual victim-blaming of women, while excusing the perpetrators. Men and gender nonconforming people also experience sexual assaults and can be subjected to unfair victim-blaming. Victim-blaming is destructive, it is frequently used to scrutinize, minimize, control and silence the victim. Normalizing sexual assaults and rape is known as rape culture.

In the context of sexual relationships, Nana explains that the prescribed gender roles in the society and the manifestation of power imbalance often prevent women from expressing their needs and feelings. When the woman declines to engage in a sexual activity, the man sometimes thinks that he can talk the woman into it by relentlessly pursuing and pressuring her. Nana points out that in Thai language a term for this is ตื๊อ (dtéu), which means to keep insisting until the other person reluctantly succumbs to the pressure.

Since launching ThaiConsent, Nana says that the feedback she received has been overwhelmingly positive. Up to now, ThaiConsent has racked up almost 56,000 followers on its Facebook page and 21,500 followers on Twitter.

“This opens up the way for Thai people to talk about sex in a non-pornographic way. So, it’s quite new. Now survivors can feel more empowered through this, whether they get legal justice or not,” she says. 

ThaiConsent is run by a group of volunteers based in Bangkok. Despite having very little funding, Nana and the team remain focused and undeterred. ThaiConsent is currently developing a comprehensive web platform where people can ask questions, share stories, and connect with others in the community in a safe and supportive environment.

The journey to achieve gender equality and to eliminate rape culture may seem like a daunting task to undertake, but it is not impossible. It requires tremendous hard work, dedication, perseverance and unwavering conviction, because change doesn’t happen overnight.

Nana concludes, “If someone starts somewhere, things are bound to change. During the past five years, I have seen the change with my own eyes. Even though my background is in graphic design, this does not stop me from doing what I do with ThaiConsent. If I can change one person’s life, for me, that is progress.”

Understanding about consent is ultimately sexual assault prevention. Any form of sexual assault is a severe violation of human rights. We must challenge gender stereotypes and stand up against rape culture. Let’s start ‒ or join ‒ the conversation.

The interview was transcribed by Sarah Avedikian

NOTE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of PSU Phuket and its employees or official policies of PSU Phuket.

Milla Budiarto is an international affairs officer at the International Affairs Centre, Prince of Songkla University (PSU) Phuket Campus. This article was featured in ‘The Phuket Collegiate Magazine’, the university magazine published by Milla at PSU Phuket. For more information, visit: https://www.phuket.psu.ac.th/en/magazine or to share ideas with Milla email: magazine@phuket.psu.ac.th

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Put Your ‘Helping Hands’ Together
New ‘Space Jam’ a slam dunk
Green Thoughts: Going for Gold ‒ the Allamanda
Expat Life: Life in the COVID lane
[VIDEO] Phuket, Thailand: You Should Go There #6 - Kalim!
The Devil Made Me Do It
A Meal with… SUPERMAN!
Ultimate Snorkelling Spots
Disney digs deep for ’Monsters at Work’
Sustainably Yours: Surfonomics ‒ The Value of a Wave
University choices in a COVID era
Picking apart ’The Movies That Made Us’
The importance of mangroves
Dolphins Ahoy!
‘This Little Love of Mine’ delivers a nice Aussie surprise

 

Phuket community
Jab critics hurting ties, Chinese embassy says

China at her best to govern province Thailand. How about this: Brazilian medicine supervisor Anvisa ...(Read More)

Phuket marks 242 new COVID cases

How to get immunity ? Not by locking down , ask AU & NZ how that has worked for them 2 years on....(Read More)

Phuket marks 240 new COVID cases

Should one read anything into a lack of transparency around location of infections, 3 days with no d...(Read More)

Jab critics hurting ties, Chinese embassy says

Chinese censorship. The Chinese think they can control information about China around the world. ...(Read More)

Sandbox tourists shunted as Phuket officials delist guesthouses from SHA+

Pity that governor + V/governors not have time to oversee this, unless they are 'political' ...(Read More)

Jab critics hurting ties, Chinese embassy says

Xhina isn't a good friend, they just see an opportunity to sell their GARBAGE to Xhan-ZERO-xha &...(Read More)

Sandbox tourists shunted as Phuket officials delist guesthouses from SHA+

@phkt, Fact that this guesthouse first got a approved SHA license, after numerous inspections ( for ...(Read More)

Jab critics hurting ties, Chinese embassy says

The only xhinese product that has lasted over a year is the CCP Wuhan Virus. Congratulation to Xi wh...(Read More)

Jab critics hurting ties, Chinese embassy says

So finally Xhina has admitted that Xinocrap is govt (CCP) owned. Fact of matter is that all private ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Biting the bullet

In Sukhothai province are vaccinations still rare. Small thinking ability Officialdom concentrates ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
UWC Thailand
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
EPL predictions
PaintFX
Thanyapura
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket

 