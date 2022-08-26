Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

On Campus: Getting a HeadStart in English

On Campus: Getting a HeadStart in English

And the results are in…! English A Level results at HeadStart International School have set new standards of excellence. A Levels are the highest and most in depth qualification available in Secondary education. Taken by students at the age of 18, they are the principal metric used by universities for entrance to their dreaming spires.

Entertainment
By The Phuket News

Sunday 28 August 2022, 11:00AM

HeadStart students have excelled in their A Level English Literature results.

HeadStart students have excelled in their A Level English Literature results.

As such, they are rigorous and demanding, requiring dogged commitment, intellect and risk-taking in order to succeed.

All of this makes HeadStart’s most recent results in English Literature so much more remarkable. Students from diverse backgrounds; wildly varied starting points (40% of the students did not study English Literature at IGCSE level); but united in a shared and mutually supportive drive to succeed, tackled, grappled, wrestled and ultimately triumphed in this course.

Some figures, then: 100% of the cohort achieved A*-C grades, the third year in a row this has been achieved at HeadStart. What makes this all the more remarkable is that 50% of the cohort achieved either an A grade or, for the first time in the school’s history, two students (Sara Bokobza De La Rosa and Pailin Frederiksen) achieved the almost unheard of A*, a grade which required them to achieve over 85% in all the exam essays they wrote over the two-year course. I lack any Nostradmus-esque prescience, but I think there is a very sporting chance we may see a ‘Top in Thailand’ award here. 

The course has been eclectic and demanding: this year alone has seen students contend with the study of 31 poems from the postmodern and elusive poet Sujatha Bhatt; the psychological and social commentary from Bram Stoker and Shelagh Stevenson; and shifting portrayals of ‘The Other’ in Shakespeare’s The Merchant of Venice. This is all on top of the texts they studied ‒ and excelled in their critical responses to ‒ in Year 12.

English teachers have been equally dedicated. For every essay written by students, the teachers write it alongside them as part of our VIMA assessment and feedback system (6th form: Years 12 and 13 Milestone Assessment). This meant that students had immediate access to top quality, relevant discursive essay models which they could then use to emulate the structure, style and depth of linguistic and contextual analysis.

Additionally, this also lent itself to a more dialogic form of assessment whereby students would discuss, deconstruct and then synthesize this feedback, putting it into action in their ensuing directed improvement task. Furthermore, teachers would write and share whole class and individual student feedback, focused on the individual A Level assessment objectives.

If these VIMAs sound exhausting and exhaustive, that’s because they are ‒ for all parties! However, the intellectual rigor and fitness for their purpose is revealed not only in this set of results but also in the anonymous feedback from the students themselves, where students wrote comments such as:

“It simulates the actual exam and gives a sense of how much time we would have in the real exam.”

“It is good for time management practice; it’s more realistic that way and makes students less stressed with the actual timed exam”

“VIMAs tell me the areas I need to improve (e.g. deeper analysis, using checklist for Unseen paper)”

“I like the feedback on specific ways I can personally improve related to marking schemes to know where to spend more of our time on improving.”

Of course, these students have done very well in other subjects too and I would invite you to learn more about them on the school’s website or in person. However, I have most ‘skin in the game’ when it comes to my subject, and as the school’s Head of English I can wholeheartedly, unambiguously and sincerely declare my pride in these students and I pass on to them congratulations warmer than the fiery pits of Dante’s Inferno themselves. 

Now, over to the new Year 13s…

By David Pollicutt

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

‘Beast’ brings suspense to the savannah
It’s time to laugh again!
Anyone Can Drown. No one should.
‘Nope’ brings another world
Best of Patong Rotary
Memories of a True Rock ’n’ Roll Dad
Soi Dog hits 750,000 sterilisations
Follow the Mother art-exhibition opens in Phuket
Bullet Train: One fun, fast ride
Sustainably Yours: The importance of Phuket’s mangroves
Soi Dog calls for an end to the Asian dog meat trade
Predator makes a comeback in ‘Prey’
The Road Less Travelled
Ryan Gosling is ‘The Gray Man’
Phuket bikers to ‘Ride for Mom’

 

Phuket community
Free Phuket Smart Bus travel for Thais in September

The idea ended up lopsided....(Read More)

Phuket officials to plug Long Term Resident visa

@ Kamala Pete, study the article again. If you have doubts, 'feel/sense' gaps, call the Th...(Read More)

PM pressured over defence role

So just like Australia's ex-PM Scumo did K. Prayut has made himself minister in other department...(Read More)

Free Phuket Smart Bus travel for Thais in September

@ Den Alder. Answer is simple. Foreigners are not 'brothers & sisters'. Foreigners are ...(Read More)

Phuket officials to plug Long Term Resident visa

The answer is simple- issue a 1 year card that enables specfic categories of work along with 'pe...(Read More)

Nightlife fire safety hits agenda in push for 4am closing

[Bangla has been waiting for this (4am closing} for almost 30 years] Strange comment considering tha...(Read More)

Free Phuket Smart Bus travel for Thais in September

Is this "initiative" supposed to attract Thai tourists to Phuket? Good timing!! Right in t...(Read More)

Motorists warned of road collapse

Thai built! Like all roads here, high priced tenders for low quality work. Got to make sure there...(Read More)

Free Phuket Smart Bus travel for Thais in September

everything i've read for the last 3 yrs basically says that domestic tourism to Phuket is such a...(Read More)

Free Phuket Smart Bus travel for Thais in September

how very xenophobic- what about the rest of us that live here?...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Sinea Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Devas Lounge
Phuket Property
Barketek
Thai Residential
Fastship Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
BDO Phuket

 