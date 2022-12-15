British International School, Phuket
333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

On Campus: A celebration of learning

On Campus: A celebration of learning

I have to admit that in retrospect, and irrespective of any assignment or given job title, it seems that I’ve spent my entire career in international education as I learned early on that what is commonly called comprehensive internationalism in academe is really an integral component of any dynamic and proactive educational environment.

Education
By The Phuket News

Saturday 24 December 2022, 11:00AM

Photo: Pexels

Photo: Pexels

Integrating a global perspective into the teaching, research and service missions of higher education is critical to the viability of the institution and to the core learning it provides its students. It goes without saying that the presence of international students on campus facilitates the exchange of people and ideas while serving to enrich the overall learning environment in which we all participate.

Choice of College or University

Factors that typically influence a student’s choice of a college or university include, but are not limited to, the perceived reputation/academic quality of the institution, the international dynamic of the institution, the availability of the desired programme of study, the individual student’s potential for success and job placement, the availability of extracurricular and recreational opportunities (including sports, leisure and athletic facilities, student clubs, etc), and the overall affordability of the institution.

There are also a variety of outside influences which to a greater or lesser degree affect a student’s choice and these include the perspective of parents, the advice of close friends and peer influence, school location and the perceived quality of teaching.

The factors influencing a student’s choice are remarkably similar for international students, and with the addition of distance from the student’s home country and the perceived safety of the institution, differ only in priority of importance. For international students, the recommendation of close friends, overall cost and transportation expenses, the availability of recreational/leisure activities either on campus or in the immediate proximity, and institutional reputation typically impact an international student’s choice of a college or university.

Student Satisfaction

The factors influencing student satisfaction are many and diverse, including campus climate/campus life, the availability/accessibility of co-curricular leisure activities, support services available on campus, the quality of academic advising, the approachability of faculty members, the perceived quality of instruction, and campus security and safety. 

Often overlooked in the many empirical studies of university student satisfaction is the importance of the environment in which the institution is located. The rigours, demands, and stress inherent in university study bespeak a complementary and supportive environment that is designed to provide opportunities for students to relax, engage in recreational activities and find enjoyment outside of the classroom. The research in this area is overwhelmingly conclusive – an environment that includes these components positively correlated with student satisfaction, student persistence, academic completion and overall student success.

Phuket Property

A Celebration of Learning

A lot of the accepted research on student satisfaction, student recruitment, student retention (and yes, student attrition) was based on the late Dr Ernest Boyer’s book ‘College: The Undergraduate Experience in America’. He often said that our colleges and universities should emulate what he called a celebratory environment… which he concluded would do much to positively impact both college satisfaction and student success.

In this context, I often wondered where it is written that university studies (and student learning) should be onerous, difficult and even at times painful? Perhaps a good litmus test of how well we are doing – in student recruitment, in enhancing student satisfaction, in student retention and in the internationalisation of our campus – is directly related to whether students are benefitting, and yes, enjoying, our efforts on their behalf both in the classroom and in the extra-curricular recreational opportunities we provide for them.

And I can’t help but wonder: Have our students learned to celebrate learning? And equally important, are they having fun?

By Dr Richard L. Carhart

NOTE: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of PSU Phuket and its employees or official policies.

This article was featured in ’The Phuket Collegiate Magazine’, the university magazine published by Milla Budiarto at PSU Phuket. For more information, visit https://www.phuket.psu.ac.th/en/magazine or email milla.budiarto@gmail.com.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Old guy | 24 December 2022 - 13:48:26 

Wow! I haven't seen so many multiple syllable words in a long time. Unfortunately, they add up to nothing, just gobblygoop.
Thailand needs to teach reading, writing, math, and English to all its youth for 12 years. 
It doesn't.
Why not?

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

‘The Lost King’ finds more at heart
Hanukkah in Phuket celebrated on Patong Beach
Phu Quoc – a paradise built on the pearl island of Vietnam
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ a visual masterpiece
Exploring the Unseen Thailand: 5 Offbeat Destinations
Sterilisation alone is not the cure
Phuket Music Scene: Jazz & Blues festival back with a buzz
George Miller puts essence on show in ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’
The truth about the world without glasses after the age of 50: Your dream, the truth and the possibility
‘Violent Night’ brings an action-packed Christmas
Phuket boy, 4, wins major wildlife photo award
‘Strange World’ worthy for kids, but all too common
‘Jeepers Creepers: Reborn’ lacks vision
On Campus: A vision for sustainable aquaculture
‘Wakanda Forever’ shows Marvel with heart

 

Phuket community
On Campus: A celebration of learning

Wow! I haven't seen so many multiple syllable words in a long time. Unfortunately, they add up t...(Read More)

No changes for Phuket so far as Pattaya calls off New Year fireworks

Phuket gets almost all its money from the tourism industry. Phuket plans a big fireworks show away ...(Read More)

Phuket motorbike accidents on the rise fueling safety concernson amid tourism revival

Thailand's medical business makes big money from traffic accidents which explains why there is n...(Read More)

Tourist arrivals to beat target by 15% as Phuket leads recovery

I know of eight people who have arrived in Phuket in the past two days who are friends and family of...(Read More)

Phuket motorbike accidents on the rise fueling safety concernson amid tourism revival

Better revamp the religious belief that all is fated and you were meant to kill or maim that scoo...(Read More)

Phuket motorbike accidents on the rise fueling safety concernson amid tourism revival

BS as usual, there were at least 3 in Kamala yesterday. Lies, lies and more lies....(Read More)

New Year alcohol measures stay

The slogan "drink don't drive" can easily be seen as promoting the drinking of more al...(Read More)

Five-year MoU inked to keep Patong Beach clean

Ridiculous!! What about the rest of the island? And the rest of the country for that matter. Or is S...(Read More)

Foreigners answer call for blood donations

Typical! Why are the 'donors' not made to wear face masks like the Thai staff attending them...(Read More)

Phuket school leavers must be dual-linguals to ‘break inequality’

The English level of Phuket locals has not noticeably improved in recent years. Go to Bangkok and ve...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
HeadStart International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Thai Residential
Pro Property Partners
Laguna Phuket
Ixina Thailand
Blue Tree Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
QSI International School Phuket

 