BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Omicron impacts tourist numbers

Omicron impacts tourist numbers

PHUKET: The Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Yuthasak Supasorn has admitted that the number of tourist bookings to Thailand has slowed down with the latest COVID-19 strain of Omicron believed to be the chief factor.

tourismCoronavirusCOVID-19
By The Phuket News

Saturday 18 December 2021, 12:21PM

Tourist numbers into the country are declining. Photo: AFP

Tourist numbers into the country are declining. Photo: AFP

Yuthasak said that there were on avergae 5 to 6,000 international tourists arriving in the Kingdom per day prior to the Omicron outbreak but that figure has fallen to less than 3,000 per day since Dec 8.

He added that on Dec 15 it was reported a total of 2,584 tourists entered the country and that many were now postponing their booking to the New Year in the hope the Omicron strain can be better understood and contained.

The majority of anticipated tourists were due to arrive from Europe, especially the UK, Germany and France, all countries that have been hit hard by the Omicron outbreak.

Yuthasak confirmed that since the country officially opened its borders to tourists from ‘low risk countries’ on Nov 1, a total of 160,079 tourists have arrived up until Dec 15. The top five countries are Germany, the UK, the US, Russia and France.

He added that a total of 544,566 have registered for the Thailand Pass and 436,008 have so far been approved and that, despite declining numbers, the per capita spend per tourist has risen from approximately B7,000 per person to approximately B8,000 per person.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

British Airways suspends UK flights to Bangkok until Oct 2022
Three-day food festival kicks off in Patong
Phuket official explains procedure for tourists testing COVID positive on landing
US Olympians to be briefed on Chinese law before Beijing Games
COP 26 debrief clarifies new climate goals
Riots continue at Krabi jail
Phuket marks 45 new COVID cases, one new death
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Massive project now rubble, Casino project under consideration? || December 17
Inmates riot over COVID-19 in Krabi prison
Phuket prepares for ‘amazing’ New Year countdown
The Peaks Residences reduced to rubble
Phuket officials target new year gift basket cheats
Police boost for nationwide road safety campaign
Jabs, boosters ‘vital’ against Omicron: EU leaders
Phuket marks 44 new COVID cases, no new deaths

 

Phuket community
Three-day food festival kicks off in Patong

AVOID AVOID AVOID like the plague. Hundreds of uncovered mouths droplet spewing all over the food. ...(Read More)

Swiss man, 57, killed by Phuket passenger van

The reason is drivers speed excessively because traffic laws are not enforced. Avoid by driving dur...(Read More)

Swiss man, 57, killed by Phuket passenger van

Gilles that’s a very reasonable question, mechanical failure can also not be ruled out or an anima...(Read More)

The Peaks Residences reduced to rubble

Great news. There are some people in this country who actually care about it. Shame they're n...(Read More)

Three-day food festival kicks off in Patong

That stretch of Patong Beach with Bangla Road just spitting distance away is the only place on Phuke...(Read More)

Three-day food festival kicks off in Patong

Where is 'Bangla Courtyard'? Is that were the entertainment girls/boys work? So, this weeken...(Read More)

Swiss man, 57, killed by Phuket passenger van

Gilles Lavoie, The 'logic' answer of the thai driver will be: 'I don't know'. On...(Read More)

TAT gimmick rides on 26 influencers

Thailand Pass drama blocks economy recovering. It 'costs' potential tourists. Further more: ...(Read More)

TAT gimmick rides on 26 influencers

Checking in at european aiport for flight to Phuket I showed the Thailand Pass. Incheck staff not in...(Read More)

The Peaks Residences reduced to rubble

This it’s good news, then they can also start to demolish the ugly hotel/ apartment close to fire ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
EPL predictions
Thanyapura
Phuket Property
Art-Tec Design
QSI International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Exotic Fishing Thailand
PaintFX

 