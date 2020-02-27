OMGD Phuket Dinner - May 2020

Location - The Wine Cellar/On The Rocks, Kata Rocks. For more details - www.facebook.com/laChainePhuket
Start From: Friday 15 May 2020, 06:00PM to Friday 15 May 2020, 10:00PM
Location - The Wine Cellar/On The Rocks, Kata Rocks. For more details - www.facebook.com/laChainePhuket
|Person :
|Adam - Phuket Bailli
|Address :
|The Wine Cellar/On The Rocks, Kata Rocks
|Website :
A fishing boat, sinking. Just like that? What information is available about the sea safety/readine...(Read More)
Now the marime Office Phuket has to do her part in safe channel sailing. It must have there in day t...(Read More)
What is that always 'warning' nonsense. There has been now a teaching day about sailing safe...(Read More)
The sad thing is: The thai police can be very good and skilled in their job if they want or are ord...(Read More)
...and Japan this moment. Red in BP that thai people returning from these 9 countries are tequired t...(Read More)
PhuketOK ??? That belongs in the chapter..Fake news. And to ask social media to collaborate in thi...(Read More)
Now Thai returning from visiting risk countries China, Macao, HK, Taiwan, South Korea, S'pore, I...(Read More)
People can not hide travel history. That is nonsense. When thai and foreigners return in Thailand th...(Read More)
I haven't been to Surin Beach in a couple of years. The last time I visited I was aghast at the ...(Read More)
Amazing that they need to be taught who gives way and the speed limits! Of course no one follows spe...(Read More)