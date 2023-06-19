OMGD Chaine Phuket - Invitation to July event

Start From: Thursday 6 July 2023, 06:00PM to Thursday 6 July 2023, 10:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

A Night at the Cantina, Celebrating Traditional Flavors, Textures & Colors of Mexico. Established 2016, Mamasita Mexican is a 100% family owned and operated Restaurant. As such, it is only natural that we welcome you as part of our family. An amazing menu, with paired drinks, has been created specifically for the La Chaine des Rotisseurs Phuket OMGD event. Dress code - No jeans, with Chaine ribbon. THB 5,000 for OMGD members, THB 5,500 for Chaine members, THB 6,000 for a limited number of Guests. **Limited to 18 attendees. OMGD members get priority. To book your seat at this very special dinner, please visit - phuketticketmaster.com *Pay via Bank Transfer and only pay the dinner price, booking fees only apply to other payment options.