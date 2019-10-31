Omani online scammer arrested in Phuket

PHUKET: An Omani national has been arrested in Phuket for operating an online scam that netted a reported nearly B10 million from its victims, the Immigration Bureau has announced.

Thursday 31 October 2019, 04:18PM

The Omani national, named only as ‘Mr Saif’, 27, was arrested in Phuket, Gen Sompong explained. Photo: Immigration Bureau

Immigration Police Chief Lt Gen Sompong Chingduang announced the arrest at a press conference held in Bangkok yesterday (Oct 30), with a host of high-ranking Immigration officials present.

Gen Sompong named the suspect only as “Mr Saif”.

Mr Saif, 27, was wanted on an Interpol Red Notice for allegedly conducting an online banking scam that duped at least 10 victims from almost B10mn, Gen Sompong said,

Although the Immigration chief confirmed that Mr Saif was arrested in Phuket, he did not explain when or where the Omani suspect was taken into custody.

Regardless, Gen Sompong explained that Saif had continued to scam more people even after fleeing Oman after it became know he was wanted by the Royal Oman Police.

Saif spent the money gained on traveling around Southeast Asia, the general added.

After investigation launched after receiving a request from the Royal Oman Police led investigating officers to learn that Saif was in Phuket, Gen Sompong explained.

Officers tracked him down and eventually arrested him, he added.

Saif has already been deported to Oman to face prosecution there, Gen Sompong said.

Gen Sompong also announced that from July through September this year, the Immigration Bureau had arrested foreigners in 71,589 cases for breach of the Immigration Act (1979), in 124 cases for acts listed under the Thai Criminal Code and a further 2,991 cases for breaching other laws, while 9,305 foreigners were refused entry to Thailand under Section 12 of the Immigration Act.