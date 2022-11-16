Oman Air lands in Phuket

PHUKET: Oman Air’s first direct flight from Muscat landed in Phuket yesterday evening (Nov 15), bringing 162 passengers to the island.

tourismtransport

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 16 November 2022, 11:58AM

According to FlightRadar24, the Boeing 737 MAX 8 took off from Muscat at 9:40 am yesterday and landed at Phuket International Airport at 6:56pm. An hour later, the plane set off on a return flight to the capital of the Sultanate of Oman.

Passengers disembarked Flight WY831 at Gate 11 of the International Terminal to be welcomed by Phuket Vice Governor Anupap Rodkwan Yodrambam and Monchai Tanode, General Manager of Phuket International Airport, along with Chaiwat Tamthai, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Dubai Office, and executives from Oman Air.

The passengers received gifts handed out by airport staff as part of their welcome to Phuket.

At the launch of the inaugural flight at Muscat International Airport, Aboudy Nasser, Chief Commercial Officer of Oman Air, said, “As part of our network expansion programme, our new flights will address the huge demand for passenger travel between Muscat and Phuket, especially during the peak winter season.

“With nature, culture and plenty of activities, Phuket is an ideal family destination and, just five hours away from Muscat, it offers a great option for a getaway. Meanwhile, we continue to stay attuned to our guests’ needs, connect them to destinations they want to go, and elevate their travel experience,” he added.

The airline has introduced four direct flights a week to Phuket, operating every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

The Tuesday flight from Muscat will depart at 9:40am and arrive in Phuket at 6:50.pm The Thursday flight from Muscat will depart at 10:50pm and arrive in Phuket on Friday at 8am.

The first flight on Saturday will depart Muscat at 9:40am and arrive in Phuket at 6:50pm, while the second flight on Saturdays will depart Muscat at 10:50pm and arrive in Phuket on Sunday at 8am.

According to the Immigration Bureau office at Phuket airport, 808 Omani citizens have passed through passport control at Phuket Airport since Nov 1. From May 1 to Oct 31, the number of Omani arrivals amounted to 6,909 people.

According to immigration statistcs at Phuket airport, the top 10 countries by arrivals for Nov 1-15 are: