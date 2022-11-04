Chef’s Market
Omakase Fine Dining Dinner

Start From: Thursday 10 November 2022, 06:30PM to Thursday 10 November 2022, 09:30PM

Savor a twist on Japanese Omakase, indulge in the unique flavors of a special selected from seasonal Japanese products and curated by the famous Iron Chef Competitor, Chef Dol Kasidad at our Omakase Fine Dining Dinner event on November 10, 2022.

Person : Vittawat Onthong
Address : 32 Moo 5, Paklok, Thalang, Phuket 83110 Thailand
Phone : 076371400

 

