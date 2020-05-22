Kata Rocks
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Olympics official sees ‘real problems’ in holding Games in 2021

Olympics official sees ‘real problems’ in holding Games in 2021

OLYMPICS: A senior Olympics official has warned that holding the postponed Tokyo Games next year faces “real problems”, with even a vaccine unlikely to stave off the threat of the coronavirus.

Olympics
By AFP

Friday 22 May 2020, 01:53PM

The 2020 Olympics were postponed by a year over the coronavirus. Photo: AFP

The 2020 Olympics were postponed by a year over the coronavirus. Photo: AFP

John Coates, the International Olympic Committee’s pointman for Tokyo 2020, indicated that officials would start deciding in October if and how the pandemic-hit Games could go ahead in July 2021.

He told a roundtable organised by Australian media giant News Corp that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been clear the Tokyo Olympics could not be delayed a second time.

“We can’t postpone it again and we have to assume that there won’t be a vaccine or, if there is a vaccine, it won’t be sufficient to share around the world,” he said.

Without the safety net of a widely available vaccine, there could be enormous challenges in screening tens of thousands of people from all corners of the world, he said.

“We’ve got real problems because we’ve got athletes having to come from 206 different nations,” said Coates.

BB and B

“We’ve got 11,000 athletes coming, 5,000 technical officials and coaches, 20,000 media, we’ve got 4,000 working on the organising committee there at the moment, there will be 60,000 volunteers coming,” he said.

“There’s a lot of people.”

Coates said if there are signs the pandemic is contained, even if not eradicated, by October, officials will start preparing “the different scenarios by which the sport could take place”.

“Do we quarantine the Olympic village? Do all athletes when they get there go into quarantine? Do we restrict having spectators at the venues? Do we separate the athletes from the mixed zone where the media are?” he concluded.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

FAT seeks guidelines for Sept start
Thailand could host Tyson’s return
Lance Armstrong admits to first doping ‘probably at 21’
Six positive COVID-19 tests at Premier League clubs
Premier League return edges closer as clubs agree to group training
McIlroy, Johnson provide late drama as professional golf returns
Singapore F1 can’t be held behind closed doors: organisers
South Korean football club sorry for ‘X-rated’ sex doll controversy
Germany’s Bundesliga returns to action
Player divide threatens Premier League’s restart plan
Dortmund braced for ‘most unusual derby in history’ as Bundesliga returns
Sainz to succeed Vettel at Ferrari as Ricciardo heads to McLaren
Vettel to leave Ferrari after 2020 season
Coronavirus claims life of young sumo wrestler in Japan
Premier League gets green light for June re-start

 

Phuket community
Zero is the new normal as traditions change in Phuket Old Town

seems to me they too do not like tourists coming back in spite the flu is over since a long time. ...(Read More)

Outrage in Hong Kong as China pushes security law

thank you china, very good. you have many people from the west on you side, supporting the fight aga...(Read More)

MPs eye chemical castration as rape deterrent

@Nasa12. Mhh, guess such a bill will never pass and get law status.. To many Army-Police personal an...(Read More)

Hotels urged to enrol in hygiene program as Nan hotels reopen

Will all these proposed new strict guidelines in place/trained before hotels/guesthouses are allowed...(Read More)

Zero is the new normal as traditions change in Phuket Old Town

lalala DEK...as you live in Rawai are sure very familiar with the appearance of a cesspit....you onl...(Read More)

Phuket businesses reopening much welcomed, but a long way to go

@lovingPhuket. Really tracking tourists from door to door? That makes precisely why tourists not go ...(Read More)

Security agencies want emergency extended for another month

Security Agents, under control of generals are for National Security. Keep Thailand calm and obeyin...(Read More)

Zero is the new normal as traditions change in Phuket Old Town

Zero = Nothing! Just handsitting, wait for new old times coming back.Meaning, doing nothing, wait fo...(Read More)

State of emergency set to stay

Presently State of Emergency looks more as a covered Martial Law. Don't forget, today is 6th ...(Read More)

MPs eye chemical castration as rape deterrent

This is the best law proposal, which has come from this Government....(Read More)

 

Thai Residential
CMI - Thailand
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Diamond Resort Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
UWC Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket

 