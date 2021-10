Old Masters - Australia’s great Bark Artists

Start From: Thursday 11 November 2021, 05:00PM to Saturday 13 November 2021, 07:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Experience the rich cultural history of Aboriginal Australians through the traditional craft of Bark Art right here in Phuket. From the National Museum of Australia, witness the beauty and wonder of this expressive art form, from the Old Masters; Australia’s great Bark Artists, at this Free Public Exhibition from the Australian Embassy of Thailand. Three Days Only! November 11-13 from 5 -7 PM. at The Quintessential Gallery Taste Bangtao.