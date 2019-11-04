Old guard prevails in Kamala Lawn Bowls

LAWN BOWLS: Possibly the strongest field ever assembled took to the green at Kamala Lawn Bowls on Tuesday (Oct 29) as 16 hopefuls competed for the first of this season's majors at The Kamala Lawn Bowls Club Championship.

Monday 4 November 2019, 12:08PM

Runner-up Glen (far left), Robert Knight with his trophy, Bowls Club owner Nid (centre), and Dean Lambert with the plate title, and Dot Baker. Photo: Supplied

By Robert Knight

Eight nations were represented as all knew it was going to be a tough ask to lift the trophy with four knockout rounds including the final to negotiate.

Some of the club's previous winners and favourites fell at the first and second hurdle, meaning many of the “new contenders” progressed to the latter stages of the competition.

The only survivor in the semi-finals from the “old guard” being defending champion Rob Knight.

Also in the semi finals were “new boys” Rupert Maunder of Australia, Janne Angel of Sweden, and Glen Collins of England.

Glen showed the fine form that had taken him to the semi-finalss by beating Janne comfortably, while in the other semi-final a mixture of experience, guile and good fortune saw Rob prevail.

The final was an all British affair, and in the early exchanges Glen sneaked ahead 3-2 before a rain delay.

After play resumed 30 minutes later, Rob regrouped and managed to sneak ahead. Only a crucial “clutch” bowl on end number 9 with Glen holding 2 shots at the time enabling him to enter the final end with a 2 shot lead but still with all to play for.

Experience possibly played it's part, as Rob delivered an almost unbeatable bowl with his 2nd, which he was then able to protect and he retained his title by a score of 8-5.The margin of 3 not totally reflecting the performance of Glen.

Certainly Glen will benefit from the experience of his first major” final and his performance, along with the performances of the other “new kids on the block” has sent a warning shot over the bows of the “old guard” for future competitions.

In the Plate final for 1st round losers Dean Lambert was victorious over Dot Barker.

The competitions are open to all, Kamala Lawn Bowls Club (Soi Fantasea Kamala) is open 6 days a week, casual attire only required and all equipment provided. For further information contact the club on 095 276 1587.