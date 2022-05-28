Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Old frozen vax to be tested on monkeypox

Old frozen vax to be tested on monkeypox

BANGKOK: The Department of Medical Sciences (DMSC) plans to test a freeze-dried version of a live attenuated smallpox vaccine that has been stored in Thailand for more than four decades, to see if it can effectively combat monkeypox.

healthVaccine
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 28 May 2022, 07:57AM

Photo: Bangkok Post

Photo: Bangkok Post

Supakit Sirilak, director-general of the DMSC, said yesterday (May 27) the vaccine material has been kept under the supervision of the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation (GPO) since smallpox was eradicated in 1980.

A sample has been sent to the DMSC to ensure it is uncontaminated and still usable, Dr Supakit said.

There are reportedly around 10,000 doses of smallpox vaccine being kept in Thailand, reports the Bangkok Post.

“As soon as an infection is reported in the country, the department will culture the virus using blood from a recipient of the smallpox vaccine in 1980 in order to build immunity and see if it can safeguard people from monkeypox,” he said.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul confirmed the DMSC would perform the virus culture for analysis.

Regarding surveillance measures imposed at airports, the DMSC said it has DNA codes that can detect the virus via the testing of bodily fluids.

Any people or groups considered to be at risk will be sent to Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute for examination, the agency said.

Lean On Me Live Fest

Among tests conducted on foreigners at airports so far, the only virus detected has been herpes, Anutin said.

However, he said authorities would remain vigilant and that screening measures would stay in place.

Meanwhile, the Department of Disease Control (DDC) responded to rumours that monkeypox cases had been found on Koh Chang in Trat.

The DDC said the nine people in question - including officers from Mu Koh Chang National Park and Koh Lan - had contracted malaria from two monkeys, with mosquitoes serving as the vector.

Some 200 confirmed and over 100 suspected cases of monkeypox have been detected so far in upwards of more than 20 countries, according to the World Health Organization.

That list now includes Finland, which got its first positive test result yesterday.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Food delivery driver cons security guard, steals phone
Phuket eyes short-haul markets
Samoa signs China agreement amid South Pacific push
Royal Gazette announces extension of emergency decree until July 31
Heavy weather warning re-issued for Phuket
Further food festivals at Kata Karon and Surin Beach
Phuket Hospital calls for people to help identify deceased woman
Legal Matters: Too good to be true ‒ Thailand’s little known ‘big stick’ against scammers
Laem Sai villagers granted permission to live on state land
Phuket marks 12 new COVID cases, no deaths
Phuket officials on the lookout for monkeypox
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Corruption gets Phuket mayor sacked, Thailand struggles to feed 26k rescued animals || May 27
Stormy weekend forecast for Phuket
Phuket officials to shut down Saphan Hin vaccination centre
Thief arrested for stealing B1k from 70-year-old

 

Phuket community
Further food festivals at Kata Karon and Surin Beach

How about donating some of the left-over food (and there will be lots of it) to charities for distrb...(Read More)

Groundwater resources scoped to bolster supply

Mr Sakda will get a place in Phuket history book as the man who completely ignores the fact when you...(Read More)

Groundwater resources scoped to bolster supply

....collected from private water well filling ups when they run dry due to this new water supply han...(Read More)

Groundwater resources scoped to bolster supply

@JohnC, good question. 'We' all think about it. Well, the 'committee studies' are do...(Read More)

Groundwater resources scoped to bolster supply

In a few years time private waterwells have to filled up by water tankers due to lowering ground wat...(Read More)

Groundwater resources scoped to bolster supply

At Patak Road bend Karon is a location watertankers are loading. Opposite are 2 sois with 24 houses,...(Read More)

Investigation launched into airport runway incident

Now that IS a major worry. Thank you AirAsia for giving me yet one more reason never to fly with you...(Read More)

Groundwater resources scoped to bolster supply

Buggered if I'd be sampling water pumped straight up from any bore in Phuket. What is the Thai e...(Read More)

Groundwater resources scoped to bolster supply

What happened to the great idea to pipe water down from Phang Nga? I still think this is Phuket'...(Read More)

Groundwater resources scoped to bolster supply

Pumping up fresh ground water will make the balanced counter pressure against the salt sea water aro...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
QSI International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Art-Tec Design
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Sinea Phuket
Devas Lounge

 