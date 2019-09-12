Kata Rocks
Oktoberfest - The German Festival

Oktoberfest - The German Festival

Start From: Saturday 5 October 2019, 03:00PM to Saturday 5 October 2019, 10:00PM

From 3pm - 10pm. Drinks + Food + Music Festival. Free Entry.

Person : Phuket Boat Lagoon
Address : Phuket Boat Lagoon
Phone : 095-012-2442, 076-239-888 ext 618
Website :
http://www.phuketboatlagoon.com

 

Phuket community
Thamanat wins PM’s backing

Yes Nasa, you are right. But also visa applications many other countries will be denied, as one has ...(Read More)

US review ranks Thailand’s healthcare sixth best in the world

Are puzzled how to become nr 6th ranking with a figure 17.37 for professional competence. And: No d...(Read More)

Chinese tourists injured in Patong jet-ski collision

Are jet skies since a few years not obligated to have a insurance? Were the tourists having by law ...(Read More)

Thamanat wins PM’s backing

Gen Prawit order Capt Thamanat to take a test, and see if he can get a visa to visit Australia for ...(Read More)

Three motorbikes torched on road to Freedom Beach

Looks like the angry little thuggies still can't accept that they're losers and need to move...(Read More)

Council garbage truck driver fined B1k for brake failure ending in 10-car Patong pile-up

Yes Dek, I wrote it and waited your reaction. So, now the real question again. Why fining a driver...(Read More)

Chalong Underpass to close for electrical works

Mr K, most of acknowledge that to "fix" something properly, the first time, means less mon...(Read More)

Three motorbikes torched on road to Freedom Beach

Not exactly rocket science as to who will have done this given the location....(Read More)

Krabi ex-mayor loses legal fight in claim for tourist hotspot island

A 33 years legal battle! Wow, one can't make it up. Is it not time Thailand modernise all these ...(Read More)

Thamanat wins PM’s backing

This deputy minister walks now on thin ice if he dismisses' a Australian media report. The denia...(Read More)

 

