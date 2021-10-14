BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Oil price hike and baht depreciation worry Thai government

Oil price hike and baht depreciation worry Thai government

BANGKOK: The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) expressed concern about the increasing oil prices and the depreciation of the Thai currency, while asking the government to carefully manage these worrying issues as they will put tremendous pressure on Thailand’s slow economic growth dampened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

economics
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Thursday 14 October 2021, 09:30AM

Photo: NNT

Photo: NNT

Chairman of the FTI Supant Mongkolsuthree explained that higher oil prices will increase production cost and prices of goods, while a sluggish economy will partly affect the baht’s value, reports state news agency NNT.

The Energy Policy Administration Committee resolved earlier this month to cap the diesel price at 30 baht per litre starting on Monday (Oct 11) until the end of this month as part of the effort to ease the impact of increasing oil prices in the global market.

Meanwhile, the government has acted to cushion fuel prices and to reduce the diesel price by one baht, easing the strain on people’s cost of living amid continually rising global oil prices.

The Ministry of Energy attributes the rising global oil prices to increased demand, NNT noted in a separate report.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Supattanapong Punmeechaow said the oil price in the world market has risen by US$4-5 to US$40 per barrel, while prices of natural gas and coal have also risen.

Prices continued to rise despite the OPEC group having ramped up production by 400,000 barrels per day. The energy minister said this prompted the government’s move to cushion oil prices, especially the widely used Diesel B7. He noted that the government had been encouraging B7 users to switch to Diesel B10, as the latter was cheaper than B30 per litre, but there were still some issues hindering the switch.

The minister said the Oil Fund currently has a little more than B10 billion remaining, and if the amount proves insufficient then borrowings can be made. 

However, he believed the current fuel prices situation had to do with fast-changing and cold weather in several regions of the world. Oil production in the United States and Russia have thus been impacted, while in Europe the demand for fuel has caused oil prices to increase by two- to threefold.

He expected the government’s temporary reduction this month of biodiesel offerings to only B6 to quell rising diesel prices.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Govt mulls further relaxing COVID rules
Phuket marks 156 new COVID cases, two more deaths
Phuket honours King Bhumibol
TAT to invite Blackpink’s Lisa to Phuket’s Countdown
Phuket officials tired of people not understanding the word ‘or’
Vegetarian Festival continues as devotees from spiritual home Kathu Shrine take to the streets
Phuket reopening to domestic tourists comes as a consensus, says Governor
Thailand reopening ‘has its risks’
Phuket marks 165 new COVID cases, two more deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Covid tests scrapped for local tourists to Phuket, Thailand to reopen for low-risk countries |:| October 12
Scoot resumes Phuket-Singapore flights
Virus test kits have limitations, says dept
Phuket order confirms COVID tests for domestic tourists scrapped
Phuket marks 169 new COVID cases, no new deaths
PM sets Nov 1 for reopening to foreign tourists from low-risk countries

 

Phuket community
Thailand reopening ‘has its risks’

Irony is that Phuket has done more testing than rest of Thailand they were using the ATK to detect p...(Read More)

MorChana to have face recognition integrated, warn officials of foreigners outside designated Sandbox zones

Why they need to track the most vaccinated and tested people in the country? Anyone who is vaxxd can...(Read More)

Thailand reopening ‘has its risks’

Very caring of Thai Officialdom not put arriving foreigners at risk of Covid-19 in Thailand, althoug...(Read More)

Phuket officials tired of people not understanding the word ‘or’

The statement "Choose one or the other". For example, take money or gold. Ironic that th...(Read More)

Thailand reopening ‘has its risks’

Let’s keep up the scare stories folks not even sure why we give these doctors oxygen haven’t got...(Read More)

TAT to invite Blackpink’s Lisa to Phuket’s Countdown

So sick of this Poster Child For Conceited Vanity all over my news feed. TAT, is it really a good id...(Read More)

Thailand reopening ‘has its risks’

@Nasa12, You are right! But shortsighted LOS officialdom refuse to accept that the Covid-19 infectio...(Read More)

TAT to invite Blackpink’s Lisa to Phuket’s Countdown

555 more tat from TAT! I thought we were already a 'world class' destination.How much would ...(Read More)

Thailand reopening ‘has its risks’

Easy peasy- don't test and let in vast quantities of tourists so the corruption pockets can be ...(Read More)

Phuket reopening to domestic tourists comes as a consensus, says Governor

Right- the consensus that money means more than life and it's OK Thailand's vast resources ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
UWC Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
PaintFX
Thanyapura
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
EPL predictions
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
Exotic Fishing Thailand

 