GOLF: The first Phuket Oilfield Classic was held in April 2009 and was founded by 18 friends of Mark Cameron who attended his wedding in November 2008. The plan was to have a reunion every year because everyone enjoyed the golf in Phuket so much, then it mushroomed into a full blown organised event for oil and gas industry professionals in the region.

Sunday 21 January 2018, 03:00PM

Mark and Graham arrive in Phuket on the golf buggy they drove for 32 days from Pattaya.

As word spread around the Asian Pacific and beyond about the very successful inaugural event, the Phuket Oilfield Classic grew over the years and has supported many children’s charities locally, with nearly B10 million being raised throughout the country by Mark from all the events he has organised through his company Asean Events.

Of course none of this would have been achieved without money being donated by all the participants and sponsors over the years.

This year is the 10th Anniversary of the event (2009-2018) and it has been a roller coaster of a ride to get to this milestone for any event, let alone an event aimed specifically at the oil and gas industry, which as we know has been very badly hit by one of the worst oil slumps in history.

Mark Cameron the event organiser admits, “To get so many people to keep coming back year after year and dig deep into their own pockets, to not only to pay to participate but also donate money to the charities, is remarkable.”

In 2015 prior to the arrival at the Phuket Oilfield Classic, Mark and his friend – Graham Haslam broke a Guinness World Record by driving a golf buggy from the Hard Rock Café in Pattaya to the Hard Rock Café in Phuket. It took 32 long grueling days in the intense Thailand heat and driving on the (now ranked) most dangerous roads in the world to set the Guinness World Record. Culminating in the total funds raised along the way to over B2mn for The Phuket Has Been Good To Us Foundation which Graham represents, after the Phuket Oilfield Classic 2015.

Graham says, “Mark and I met in early 2009 when I attended a separate charity event Mark sponsored, we have been friends and associated through various fund raising activities – largely though Marks Asean Events ever since.

“I cannot speak highly enough of Mark’s fund raising efforts for underprivileged Thai children for the past 10 years. He is larger than life and the sole reason for the success of this particular event – it is his relationship, personality and professional manner, why many of these golfers return year after year.”

FORE Management has this year joined forces with Asean Events to assist in the operational aspects of event on the ground; Chris Watson MD of FORE Management says, “Mark and I discussed expanding our collaboration after successfully holding the first Bangkok Hospitality Challenge in November last year and it made perfect sense to continue our relationship by assisting Asean Events, from an operational perspective, at the Phuket Oilfield Classic 2018 due to Mark’s other work commitments in Oman.”

The Phuket Oilfield Classic 10 year celebrations will bring, as always, a boost to the local economy from all the overseas visitors to the island and once again improve the lives of many Thai children with the funds raised during the event. The event will once again support the great efforts at The Phuket Has Been Good To Us Foundation (PHBGTU)

Anyone wishing to participate or support the event in any way should contact Mark Cameron on the details below or Graham Haslam from PHBGTU who can be contacted directly through the charity.

