Oil drilling team praised for rescuing dog from sea

BANGKOK: An offshore drilling team has won praise from netizens for saving a dog stranded in the Gulf of Thailand off Songkhla province after the story went viral online.


By Bangkok Post

Saturday 13 April 2019, 08:45PM

The dog was found under an oil platform in the Gulf of Thailand. He was rescued later. Photo: Vitisak Payalaw / Facebook via the Bangkok Post

Images and a video clip of the shivering dog being rescued were posted on Facebook by a team member yesterday (Apr 12).

The dog, found about 220km from the shore, was believed to have fallen from a fishing trawler.

Vitisak Payalaw, of Chevron Thailand Exploration and Production’s oil drilling team, wrote on Facebook: “On April 12, we found a dog trying to swim to a pole of our oil platform, about 220km from the shore. As wind waves were rather calm that afternoon, we could clearly see its head and water rippling as he was swimming toward our oil platform. If the waves had been strong, we wouldn't have seen him.

“After the dog managed to cling to the pole, he did not make any noise or bark. We tried to find ways to rescue it. Finally, we decided to tie a rope around his neck and pull him to our site. We had to race against time as wind waves might sweep him away. Rescue efforts might be difficult if he had been swept away. At last, we did it. The dog was pulled from the sea safely. He looked exhausted. Now, we are taking care of him and will later bring him ashore. The dog might have fallen from a fishing trawler or jumped into the sea possibly to escape abuse on the vessel.’’

Splash Beach Club

The dog's condition has significantly improved after being treated and fed with mineral supplements. Many netizens thanked and praised the rescue team after the story was shared online. Mr Vitisak later posted on Saturday he would not accept donations.

Read original story here.

 

 

 

