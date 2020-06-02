Oak Maedow Phuket
Offshore health checks for returning Thai crew

PHUKET: Nine Thai crew members of a cargo ship returning to Phuket were screened and placed into 14 day quarantine yesterday (June 1) by health officials.

marineCoronavirusCOVID-19healthSafety
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 2 June 2020, 05:12PM

The LPG carrier "SCHUMI" anchored off Phuket yesterday (June 1). PR Phuket

Health checks aboard the "SCHUMI". PR Phuket

Health officials disembark the vessel. PR Phuket

The LPG carrier "SCHUMI". PR Phuket

The “SCHUMI”, an international LPG carrier owned by Thais but registered in Panama, had come directly from Myanmar with a total 17 Thai crew aboard, nine of whom were returning to Phuket after their employment contracts had expired.

According to the requirements issued under article 9 of the Emergency Decree, the vessel had requested permission via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to travel to Thailand via the port of Phuket in order to transfer the nine crew members.

“The boat traveled from Myanmar and anchored at the Phuket deep sea port near Phuket Town,” explained Mr Onpat Korvanich from the Phuket international communicable disease control office.

Mr Onpat led a team of health officials aboard the ship to test the nine crew members wanting to embark for any signs of COVID-19. Their temperatures were taken and it was confirmed none had a body temperature higher than 37.3 degrees; likewise no unusual symptoms or respiratory problems were exhibited.

 “After the tests the crew were brought ashore at a private port in Wichit, Phuket Town,” Mr Onpat added.

 “They were then escorted to designated cars prepared by the Provincial Administration Organisation and transferred to the detention centre at the Grand Supicha City Hotel, Phuket Town.

“They will remain there in quarantine and under observation for 14 days before being allowed to return to their hometowns, assuming they remain healthy,” confirmed Mr Onpat.

DeKaaskopp | 02 June 2020 - 17:23:37 

Thai's being allowed to return to their own country ? The serial poster wont be amused to hear that.

 

Phuket community
Offshore health checks for returning Thai crew

Thai's being allowed to return to their own country ? The serial poster wont be amused to hear t...(Read More)

Phuket hotels allowed to reopen

DEK...I am talking about investment opportunities, applicable laws, rules and regulations...and on a...(Read More)

Phuket hotels allowed to reopen

Thor..."This island does not live off Thai tourism as everyone knows" Oh really? Statistic...(Read More)

Phuket hotels allowed to reopen

I have been coming here since 78 and have lived here for past 3 years - if I felt I was treated badl...(Read More)

Phuket’s 24 piers get green light as all tourism-related businesses allowed to reopen

sandbar@people do not gather on the dive deck of a boat and drink alcohol which is what was happenin...(Read More)

Phuket’s 24 piers get green light as all tourism-related businesses allowed to reopen

R2...if Pascale is not remarking about Thailand, in what way has he digressed in pointing out incorr...(Read More)

Trump threatens military mobilization against violent US protests

"We have a great country" ,Trump declared... And the "Greatest"President of all...(Read More)

Phuket hotels allowed to reopen

" As a foreigner you never been well treated here..." You are surprised given the attitud...(Read More)

Phuket hotels allowed to reopen

"The 70% of foreign Thai share holders..." Kurt,why bother to comment about Thai Airways ...(Read More)

Phuket’s 24 piers get green light as all tourism-related businesses allowed to reopen

As a diver I know how crowded dive boats can be, and the close proximity you are to each other. So ...(Read More)

 

