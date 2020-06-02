Offshore health checks for returning Thai crew

PHUKET: Nine Thai crew members of a cargo ship returning to Phuket were screened and placed into 14 day quarantine yesterday (June 1) by health officials.

marineCoronavirusCOVID-19healthSafety

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 2 June 2020, 05:12PM

The “SCHUMI”, an international LPG carrier owned by Thais but registered in Panama, had come directly from Myanmar with a total 17 Thai crew aboard, nine of whom were returning to Phuket after their employment contracts had expired.

According to the requirements issued under article 9 of the Emergency Decree, the vessel had requested permission via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to travel to Thailand via the port of Phuket in order to transfer the nine crew members.

“The boat traveled from Myanmar and anchored at the Phuket deep sea port near Phuket Town,” explained Mr Onpat Korvanich from the Phuket international communicable disease control office.

Mr Onpat led a team of health officials aboard the ship to test the nine crew members wanting to embark for any signs of COVID-19. Their temperatures were taken and it was confirmed none had a body temperature higher than 37.3 degrees; likewise no unusual symptoms or respiratory problems were exhibited.

“After the tests the crew were brought ashore at a private port in Wichit, Phuket Town,” Mr Onpat added.

“They were then escorted to designated cars prepared by the Provincial Administration Organisation and transferred to the detention centre at the Grand Supicha City Hotel, Phuket Town.

“They will remain there in quarantine and under observation for 14 days before being allowed to return to their hometowns, assuming they remain healthy,” confirmed Mr Onpat.