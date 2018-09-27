Registration booths will open from Friday (Sept 28) until Monday (Sept 30) and Oct 5 until Oct 7 at the IT Zone on the 2nd floor of Central Phuket from 11am-8:30pm.
Registration is also available online at www.LagunaphuketTri.com until 11 November (or until the event sells out.)
The 25th Laguna Phuket Triathlon will take place on Nov 17-18; Saturday Nov 17 will be for the LPT Charity Fun Run (5km, 10km and 2km Kids Run) and Sunday Nov 18 will be the Laguna Phuket Triathlon race day (standard LPT comprising of 1.8km swim, 50km bike and 12km run) and the inaugural ‘25 For 25 Sprint’ which will include a 0.5km swim, 8.5km bike and 6km run).
Hotels and resorts within Laguna Phuket offer special rate during the race weekend.
Learn more at www.LagunaPhuketTri.com or Facebook @LagunaPhuketTri
