TRIATHLON: Offline registrations for the 25th Laguna Phuket Triathlon (LPT), inaugural ‘25 For 25 Sprint’ triathlon and 2nd annual LPT Charity Fun Run ‘Run for Fun, Run for Kids’ , which raise funds through the 0Children First Fund (CFF) for more than 400 children in seven orphanages in Phuket, will open on Friday.

Triathlon

By The Phuket News

Thursday 27 September 2018, 01:35PM

Photo caption: The Laguna Phuket Triathlon comprises a 1.8km swim, 50km bike and 12km run. Photo Supplied

Registration booths will open from Friday (Sept 28) until Monday (Sept 30) and Oct 5 until Oct 7 at the IT Zone on the 2nd floor of Central Phuket from 11am-8:30pm.

Registration is also available online at www.LagunaphuketTri.com until 11 November (or until the event sells out.)

The 25th Laguna Phuket Triathlon will take place on Nov 17-18; Saturday Nov 17 will be for the LPT Charity Fun Run (5km, 10km and 2km Kids Run) and Sunday Nov 18 will be the Laguna Phuket Triathlon race day (standard LPT comprising of 1.8km swim, 50km bike and 12km run) and the inaugural ‘25 For 25 Sprint’ which will include a 0.5km swim, 8.5km bike and 6km run).

Hotels and resorts within Laguna Phuket offer special rate during the race weekend.