PHUKET: At 2.45pm yesterday (Dec 3), Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung welcomed the Governor of Nakhon Ratchasima Wichian Janthorn-otai and other passengers who were on board Phuket’s first direct flight from Nakhon Ratchasima by New Gen Airways.

Monday 4 December 2017, 10:08AM

Also in attendance at Phuket International Airport to greet the first flight were members of the public and private sectors, including the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket office, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Phuket Hotel Association and Phuket Chamber of Commerce.

V/Gov Prakob said, “Phuket welcomes Nakhon Ratchasima to Phuket, now Isaan has two well-connected tourist destinations with Phuket International Airport and Chiang Mai International Airport.

“Nakohn Ratchasima combined with seven other provinces in northeast Thailand has over 15 million people.

“It is very much in the interests of growing tourism in the year 2018 that Nakhon Ratchasima now connects with Phuket, which is the hub of the Andaman Sea,” he said.

“This development takes into account balance and sustainability and is in line with the needs of tourists. It helps to increase the proportion of tourists to create more domestic economic benefits,” he said.

“Connections are being made throughout the country, including Phang Nga to Krabi and Ranong. This is matching with the government's objectives, to increase trade and tourism throughout the country,” said V/Gov Prakob.

“Thank you to all who contributed to this great project and may it continue to expand,” he added.