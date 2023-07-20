333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Officials use envoys meeting to highlight law-breaking foreigners

Officials use envoys meeting to highlight law-breaking foreigners

PHUKET: A special meeting with consuls and honorary consuls from across the island was held at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (July 19) to discuss a range of issues, with Thai officials focussing on foreigners committing crimes on the island.

tourismSafetycrimeimmigrationpolice
By The Phuket News

Thursday 20 July 2023 04:51 PM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

Countries represented at the meeting included Australia, the United Kingdom, Israel, Russia, Chile, Germany, France, Nepal, Mexico, South Korea, Estonia, Spain, Switzerland, Norway, and Luxembourg.

Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan said that Phuket has a large number of tourists, so asking tourists to follow the rules is important for a happy coexistence between local people and tourists, said an official report of the meeting.

To that end, Phuket Immigration proposed security measures so that foreigners in Phuket would strictly comply with regulations and legal actions, in order to boost security in terms of crime and drugs, said the report, which made no mention of the current campaign by local police to specifically target and arrest foreigners found working illegally.

At the meeting it was pointed out that there are currently 28,614 foreigners living in Phuket, and since January  565 foreigners "stood accused" of committing crimes. The report did not give any breakdown on the types of crimes foreigners were arrested for committing.

Phuket Immigration Chief Pol Col Thanet Sukchai said that the ongoing “white accommodation” project for foreigners in Phuket, which also targets Thais found harbouring foreigners wanted for criminal activity, or Thais found not reporting foreigners staying at their rented accommodations, was a “model for the country”.

From June 1-30, 248,325 tourists arrived in Phuket, but 334,752 tourists were reported as staying at guest accommodations, including rented properties, during the period, Col Thanet reported.

“This creates confidence in taking care of tourism safety for tourists,” he said, according to the official report.

Kornpitak Assuwan, Head of the Policy Division at the Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO), explained what efforts were underway to “organise” car and motorbike rental operators in the area, namely the campaign to “urge” car and motorbike rental operators to not rent vehicles out to tourists who do not have the correct licence and to at least check the tourist can ride a motorbike before renting one out to them.

He also asked the consular representatives for cooperation by sharing the same information with tourists coming to Phuket.

“To rent a vehicle, foreigners must have a driver’s licence. And strictly follow the traffic rules to reduce and prevent accidents,” he said.

As understood by experienced tourists to Phuket, common practice for years has been for cars and motorbikes to be rented out to tourists without the correct licence, only for police to fine the tourist for operating a vehicle with the correct licence. Inexperienced motorbike riders suffer worse, usually through road accidents.

TRAFFY FONDUE

According to the official report of the meeting, the consular representatives were asked to inform foreign nationals from their respective countries that foreigners were invited to file complaints through the Traffy Fondue ‘citizen empowerment’ platform.

According to the report, there is now an English-language website version of the app through which foreigners may report problems such as broken footpaths, broken water pipes, poor street lighting and chronic flooding, among other issues.

Foreigners may also make suggestions and submit reports as “ whistleblowers”, and follow up on any action taken by the respective government agencies involved, said the official report of the meeting.

However, The Phuket News has been unable to confirm the existence of an English-language version of Traffy Fondue. The website (click here) remains in Thai language only, as do the mobile phone apps (on Google Play and the App Store).

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Next party up as Thailand political saga continues, Over 14 million tourists so far || July 20
Injured turtle rescued at Nai Yang Beach
More direct flights from China arrive in Phuket
Officials to plant 1,000 trees to honour His Majesty’s birthday
Businesses fret over court move
Jordanian man arrested for working illegally as a barber in Patong
Bitcoin and Smart Contracts: Automating Transactions
Chalong Underpass to close for pump check
Two killed in shooting as New Zealand city hosts World Cup opener
Pheu Thai primed to form government after Pita loses vote
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Pita steps down as Charter Court takes share case, Bullet flies into Phuket classroom || July 19
Russian women arrested for working illegally at beauty salon
Tha Chatchai Police defends ‘pointless’ patrol pickup, rental car at Phuket Check Point
Trees felled by strong winds as weather warning extended
‘Grateful’ Australian ‘Cast Away’ sailor back on dry land

 

Phuket community
Russian women arrested for working illegally at beauty salon

All the time Name & Shame the illegal foreigner worker, who so called, steal jobs of Thai people...(Read More)

Pheu Thai primed to form government after Pita loses vote

@JohnC. Thailand doesn't harbor corrupt old thieves ... Thailand IS corrupt old thieves. They d...(Read More)

Chalong Underpass to close for pump check

Actually doing maintenance - wow! But, why during high traffic times? Wouldn't doing it overni...(Read More)

Jordanian man arrested for working illegally as a barber in Patong

Prab@ you can say same about Russian money changers second one just opened in Rawai that will help w...(Read More)

Russian women arrested for working illegally at beauty salon

You pay you stay - simple really - so depends on whether their occupation pays well enough to grease...(Read More)

Pheu Thai primed to form government after Pita loses vote

well well for the next 4 years we will have the same old soup again... i feel better that at least ...(Read More)

Russian women arrested for working illegally at beauty salon

@Timothy, there is no prostitution in this island..come on... be realistic... is illegal as we know....(Read More)

Jordanian man arrested for working illegally as a barber in Patong

pls do same with real estate russian businesses... major money laundering circles.....(Read More)

Russian women arrested for working illegally at beauty salon

Deport them! No messing around, no bribes to let them stay just throw them out and mark their passpo...(Read More)

Trees felled by strong winds as weather warning extended

love the pic of the ladies boarding a boat under supervision of a 'uniform'. Does this photo...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
SOHO Pool Club
Brightview Center
Zonezi Properties
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
CBRE - Phuket Villa Rental
SALA
Blue Tree Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
The Pavilions Phuket
Phuket Property
Laguna Phuket 2023
Open Kitchen Laguna

 