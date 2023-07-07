Officials target Phuket children not in schools

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew chaired a meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall on Thursday (July 6) to focus on the number of children in Phuket not registered as attending any educational institution on the island.



By The Phuket News

Saturday 8 July 2023 09:00 AM

At the meeting were Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan and Phuket MP Thitikan Thitipruethikul, along with Dr Nucharat Prasitsilpchai of the Phuket Provincial Education Area office.

Dr Nucharat pointed out that a survey had identified 10,935 children aged 6-15 who were not listed in the 2022 education system

Of those, 7,650 children were in Muang District, 1,595 were in Thalang District and 1,690 were in Kathu District.

Among those, 83 cases were confirmed to be caused by factors such as “family status”, disability and relocation, she said.

Officials were instructed to investigate and provide assistance to have the youths enter the education system, said an official report of the meeting.

Governor Narong also asked education officials to have students and school staff made aware of the Traffy Fondue app by announcing it at the school morning assembly for the national anthem.

Schools were also asked to urge students to observe road safety measures, and to always wear a helmet when riding a motorbike, as the driver or as a passenger.