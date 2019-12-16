Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Officials tackle untreated wastewater pouring into Ao Yon bay

Officials tackle untreated wastewater pouring into Ao Yon bay

PHUKET: Public health officials at Wichit Municipality say they will submit a request for the budget to improve the network of public drains at Cape Panwa after water exiting a drain earlier this month was found to be releasing foul-stenched wastewater into Ao Yon bay.

pollutionenvironmentnatural-resources
By The Phuket News

Monday 16 December 2019, 12:01PM

Officials are drawing up long-term plans to prevent untreated wastewater from spoiling the beach at Ao Yon. Photo: Supplied

Officials are drawing up long-term plans to prevent untreated wastewater from spoiling the beach at Ao Yon. Photo: Supplied

Officials are drawing up long-term plans to prevent untreated wastewater from spoiling the beach at Ao Yon. Photo: Supplied

Officials are drawing up long-term plans to prevent untreated wastewater from spoiling the beach at Ao Yon. Photo: Supplied

Officials are drawing up long-term plans to prevent untreated wastewater from spoiling the beach at Ao Yon. Photo: Supplied

Officials are drawing up long-term plans to prevent untreated wastewater from spoiling the beach at Ao Yon. Photo: Supplied

Officials are drawing up long-term plans to prevent untreated wastewater from spoiling the beach at Ao Yon. Photo: Supplied

Officials are drawing up long-term plans to prevent untreated wastewater from spoiling the beach at Ao Yon. Photo: Supplied

Officials are drawing up long-term plans to prevent untreated wastewater from spoiling the beach at Ao Yon. Photo: Wichit Municipality

Officials are drawing up long-term plans to prevent untreated wastewater from spoiling the beach at Ao Yon. Photo: Wichit Municipality

Officials are drawing up long-term plans to prevent untreated wastewater from spoiling the beach at Ao Yon. Photo: Wichit Municipality

Officials are drawing up long-term plans to prevent untreated wastewater from spoiling the beach at Ao Yon. Photo: Wichit Municipality

Officials are drawing up long-term plans to prevent untreated wastewater from spoiling the beach at Ao Yon. Photo: Wichit Municipality

Officials are drawing up long-term plans to prevent untreated wastewater from spoiling the beach at Ao Yon. Photo: Wichit Municipality

« »

A senior official at the Division of Public Health and Environment at Wichit Municipality, who declined to be publicly named, said that health officers had deployed EM balls into the drain, which she said had become clogged with silt and sludge.

The EM balls were deployed last Thursday (Dec 12), the official said.

“They are already having a positive effect on clearing the water that is being discharged from the drain,” she added.

On inspecting the drain, public health officials found that it had become clogged with mud and natural debris, but was also backing up with wastewater released by the local community.

“The caused the water to change color and the foul smell,” the senior official said.

“We have already cleared the drain so it flows smoothly,” the official added.

“Next, we are drawing up a long-term plan to have a wastewater-treatment system to cover this area. The details of construction and the proposal on who is to operate the plant will be presented to the Wichit Municipality council later,” she said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 16 December 2019 - 13:11:43 

How long will the submitting process take? Than, next, how long before the budget is granted? Than going to do the works. How long will take that?  Good that the drains are cleaned, now the untreated waste water can flow quicker away into the Bay.   
EM balls are giving optical a pleasant water look, however, the pollution is still flowing. In a different colour. Who fools who?

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Safety drill turns deadly! Teen hitman? Protest returns to BKK! || December 16
Tributes flow for Canadian tourist killed in motorbike collision with Phuket tuk-tuk
Electricity outage to hit road over Karon Hill
Chinese tourist dies after collapsing in water on day trip to Coral Island
Operators seek more domestic measures
FFP faces legal strife over rally
Phuket Opinion: Gasping for marine safety
Johnson urges Britain to move past Brexit divide
Thanathorn: Rally ‘just the beginning’
Week-long search fails to find missing kayak couple as slew of water safety incidents kills 10 in two months
No sex in my tuk-tuk, says driver
Trailer flips, blocks Phuket major highway after alleged tire explosion
Retailers join month-long Grand Sale
Justice Minister vows to hurry kratom legalisation
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Stolen newborn returned! No helmet boys serious crash! Earn money over road fines? || December 13

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: Gasping for marine safety

@Wiesel. I agree.100%...(Read More)

Mother holds out hope for daughter missing on kayak

Regarding Editors reminder: It's funny that the serial poster can spill his derision about all k...(Read More)

Chinese tourist dies after collapsing in water on day trip to Coral Island

R.I.P Mr Dong. ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Gasping for marine safety

But you allow posts where Phuket Marine Office is blamed as useless and not funktional at all in gen...(Read More)

Officials tackle untreated wastewater pouring into Ao Yon bay

How long will the submitting process take? Than, next, how long before the budget is granted? Than g...(Read More)

Trailer flips, blocks Phuket major highway after alleged tire explosion

Khun Fascinated. I was just asking 2 questions. You answered 1 ( 5 feet high only). Than still t...(Read More)

Mother holds out hope for daughter missing on kayak

Just a reminder to all people posting comments on any stories here... We will try to allow comments ...(Read More)

FFP faces legal strife over rally

The outside world is watching with interest how the 'new' thai Government tries to curb free...(Read More)

Trailer flips, blocks Phuket major highway after alleged tire explosion

Comment blocked yet again Mr Ed? Just a reminder to all people posting comments on any stories he...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Gasping for marine safety

K..., if you realy want to start stopping useless things just start to stop your useless comments fi...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MYLANDS
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
JW Marriott Phuket
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Diamond Resort Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thailand Yacht Show
La Boucherie