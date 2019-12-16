Officials tackle untreated wastewater pouring into Ao Yon bay

PHUKET: Public health officials at Wichit Municipality say they will submit a request for the budget to improve the network of public drains at Cape Panwa after water exiting a drain earlier this month was found to be releasing foul-stenched wastewater into Ao Yon bay.

By The Phuket News

Monday 16 December 2019, 12:01PM

Officials are drawing up long-term plans to prevent untreated wastewater from spoiling the beach at Ao Yon. Photo: Wichit Municipality

Officials are drawing up long-term plans to prevent untreated wastewater from spoiling the beach at Ao Yon. Photo: Supplied

A senior official at the Division of Public Health and Environment at Wichit Municipality, who declined to be publicly named, said that health officers had deployed EM balls into the drain, which she said had become clogged with silt and sludge.

The EM balls were deployed last Thursday (Dec 12), the official said.

“They are already having a positive effect on clearing the water that is being discharged from the drain,” she added.

On inspecting the drain, public health officials found that it had become clogged with mud and natural debris, but was also backing up with wastewater released by the local community.

“The caused the water to change color and the foul smell,” the senior official said.

“We have already cleared the drain so it flows smoothly,” the official added.

“Next, we are drawing up a long-term plan to have a wastewater-treatment system to cover this area. The details of construction and the proposal on who is to operate the plant will be presented to the Wichit Municipality council later,” she said.