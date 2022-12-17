Pro Property Partners
333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Officials splash B113mn on Phuket flood-prevention works

Officials splash B113mn on Phuket flood-prevention works

PHUKET: Phuket provincial officials will spend B113 million on public works projects aimed at preventing and alleviating damage caused by floods.

natural-resourcesdisastersconstruction
By The Phuket News

Saturday 17 December 2022, 01:24PM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

The news was announced at a meeting of the Phuket Phuket Water Resources Sub-Committee at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Dec 16), chaired by Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan.

The money will be spent on seven projects, all to be carried out by the Phuket Provincial Office of the Public Works and Town & Country Planning, said an official report of the meeting.

The projects include construction of a retaining wall along each side of the Bang Yai Canal to prevent flooding in the Phuket Old Town area. The two retaining walls were tabled as two separate projects with a budget of B25mn each.

A flood-prevention system for communities along the Tha Kraeng Canal, on the south side of Phuket Town, was tabled with a budget of B12mn, and construction of a dam to prevent flooding along Klong Chang Phan Lang in koh Kaew was tabled with a budget of B18mn.

Construction of a dam to prevent flooding along the canal beside the Phuket Fishing Port was tabled with a budget of B11mn, and construction of a drainage system along Klong Thalang in Ratsada was tabled with a budget of B22mn.

Thai Residential

The funds are being made available under a national push to address major flooding in the country, with a total of B262.34mn to be spent on flood-prevention measures throughout the ‘Andaman Provinces Group’, said the report.

The remaining B149.34mn is to be spent on projects to “increase the efficiency of flood protection in the major tourist attractions of Andaman Provinces Group [area],” the report noted.

Other issues discussed at the meeting yesterday included the “efficiency project” at Bang Neaw Dum Reservoir in Srisoonthorn , the pump station at Baan Khoktanode near Bang Neaw Dum; and a wastewater treatment to produce tap water.

No further details were provided about the three projects.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Carnival in Patong marks return of tourism
District officials make Bang Tao drug bust
Phuket joins prayers for Princess Bajrakitiyabha
Chinese woman in Phuket charged for 1,316-day overstay
Police target tourist hunters
Phuket Red Cross receives B1.5mn in donations
Phuket woman, 50, caught with 1,720 meth pills
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Education visa crackdown, Phuket cashing in, Trucks crash on Phuket roads || December 16
Road accidents involving tourists spur urgent call for blood donations
HRH Sirindhorn to visit Phuket
Phuket schools targeted in education visa crackdown
Russian teenager electrocuted to death at basketball court
Truck hits power pole, misses house
Massive plan to combat flooding and drought endorsed
Jungceylon returns in time for Phuket Carnival

 

Phuket community
Phuket woman, 50, caught with 1,720 meth pills

We never will hear/read from who madam Ratree got 1720 ya bah pills. The bug stops with her. 'W...(Read More)

Road accidents involving tourists spur urgent call for blood donations

What makes the number of foreigners who suffer road accidents on Phuket is rising? Is there any rese...(Read More)

Road accidents involving tourists spur urgent call for blood donations

Mj, motorbike shops don't think further than their front door and the rental money. Road safety ...(Read More)

Police target tourist hunters

Don't have to look far to find the worse scammers, just look within. ...(Read More)

Road accidents involving tourists spur urgent call for blood donations

But it will certainly decrease the accidents if rental shops require a valid License for a Car or Bi...(Read More)

Phuket woman, 50, caught with 1,720 meth pills

Phuket crime-free?!? LOL. I must have woken up in a different universe. To make Phuket a safer place...(Read More)

Road accidents involving tourists spur urgent call for blood donations

@Dkk. Actually Capricornball is pretty well spot on. In the almost 30 years I have been here motorbi...(Read More)

Phuket schools targeted in education visa crackdown

Interesting, Col Thanet talks about a "influential mafia gang". Did he mean "influent...(Read More)

Phuket schools targeted in education visa crackdown

Very telling as to which nationality is abusing the system if they invite a Russian consul along. Hi...(Read More)

Truck hits power pole, misses house

At least he owned up to falling asleep. I thought it would be another case of "brake failure&qu...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Pro Property Partners
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
CBRE Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Ixina Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Laguna Phuket

 