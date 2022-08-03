Officials respond to Srissonthorn floods

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew visited flood-stricken areas in Srisoonthorn yesterday (Aug 2) as local officials and residents struggled to keep floodwaters out of homes.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 3 August 2022, 09:50AM

The visit came as the area suffered its second day of continual heavy downpours, with runoff flooding residential areas and levels in local canals rising dangerously high.

Joined by Srisoonthorn Mayor Chalermpol Kerdsup and local officers from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), Governor narong visited the heavily affected areas of Baan Na Khian in Moo 5 and Prime Place Village housing estate in Moo 3, Srisoonthorn.

Also heavily affected by the floodwaters was Soi Pae Leng in Baan Bang Kham, Moo 2.

Local public works officials worked on managing the rising water levels in local canals to avoid the waterways from bursting their banks, while others helped residents sandbag entrances to their homes. Other officers were deployed to carry out repairs to minor roads damaged by the passing floodwaters.

Governor Narong visited many homes in the area, along with DDPM officers, to ensure local residents were safe and had provisions to see themselves through the floods.

Meanwhile, DDPM officers and Ratsada Municipality officials carried out similar operations along Soi Paniang 1 north of Samkong.

Officials have yet to release any estimates of the damage caused by the floodwaters.

Jutha Dumlak, chief of the Kamala Tambon Administrative Organisation (OrBorTor), yesterday issued a warning, urging residents in eight villages to beware flash floods and runoff from the hills in Kamala and Cherng Talay.

Mr Jutha named the eight villages as: Baan Bang Wan; Baan Khok Yang; Baan Nuea; Baan Hua Khuan; Baan Naka; Surin Beach; Baan Bang Tao and Baan Bang Tao Nok.

So far reports of heavy flooding in those areas have yet to arise.

The DDPM-Phuket office late yesterday issued a notice announcing clear instructions for local DDPM officers to monitor water levels in their areas and to render assistance immediately wherever needed. DDPM officers were ordered to be on 24-hour standby.

The notice was issued by Phuket Vice Governor Anupap Rodkwan Yodrabam on behalf of the Phuket Governor.

“If there is a disaster and result in damage to life and property in any area, officers are to accelerate efforts to assist victims in accordance with relevant rules and regulations,” the order said.

Local officers were also ordered to survey their respective areas and report to the provincial DDPM office their findings.

The order noted that heavy isolated thundershowers were forecast to continue until this Saturday (Aug 6).