Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Officials reach two out of 11 dead elephants in waterfall

Officials reach two out of 11 dead elephants in waterfall

NAKHON NAYOK: Rescuers and park officials on Wednesday (October 9) found the bodies of two of the 11 wild elephants that perished at Haew Narok waterfall, but were unable to remove the carcasses from the river.


By Bangkok Post

Thursday 10 October 2019, 11:38AM

A park official points to a dead wild elephant floating downstream from Haew Narok waterfall in Nakhon Nayok. :Photo: Bangkok Post/Disaster Response Associations Thailand

A park official points to a dead wild elephant floating downstream from Haew Narok waterfall in Nakhon Nayok. :Photo: Bangkok Post/Disaster Response Associations Thailand

Photos by the Disaster Response Associations Thailand on Wednesday (October 9) showed the carcasses downstream from the waterfall in Khao Yai National Park.

It was the first time park officials and volunteers were able to locate the bodies of any of the elephants that were found dead at Haew Narok on Saturday. One baby wild elephant and its mother survived and went back into the forest, while 11 others died in one of the largest losses of wild elephants in the country.

Chongklai Worapongsathorn, the deputy director-general of the National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation Department, confirmed the discovery of the two carcasses by officials and rescuers walking upstream in heavy rain.  They were unable to pull the carcasses onto dry land since they were stuck in the swollen stream. 

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

The park has set up two large nets in a bid to catch the carcasses before they can drift down to Ton Sai, a canal that empties into the reservoir at Khun Dan Prakan Chon dam in Nakhon Nayok.

They are trying to prevent the rotting flesh from spoiling the water at the dam.

Read original story here.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Indian tourist killed, another injured in Phuket motorbike accident
Lifesaving training, community support needed to tackle drownings in Phuket: ILS Chair
Electricity outage to hit Wichit
WiFi rule sparks call for change
Immigration to enforce mandatory health insurance for one-year O-A stays from Oct 31
Man shot at Phuket rubber plantation
Woman building owner loses temper as masturbating cable thief caught
AoT to spend more than B980mn over Phuket Airport noise pollution
Police hunt aircon thief, female underwear left at scene
Chiang Mai Zoo announces Chuang Chuang died of heart attack
Digital Economy and Society Ministry's WiFi demand draws flak
Police refute inaction over Phuket road rage viral video
Phuket readies for King Bhumibol Memorial Day
Drone spots 5 more dead elephants at Khao Yai waterfall
Alcohol ban for end of Buddhist Lent over long weekend

 

Phuket community
Immigration to enforce mandatory health insurance for one-year O-A stays from Oct 31

so fedepar, you are suggesting that a retiree keeps 1.2M THB for 6 months and 800K THB for the other...(Read More)

Immigration to enforce mandatory health insurance for one-year O-A stays from Oct 31

I have medical insurance for inpatient coverage up to 2M Thai baht. However as I am 71 my insurance ...(Read More)

Immigration to enforce mandatory health insurance for one-year O-A stays from Oct 31

So a foreigner must earn 8-10 times what a local does just to be able to stay one year. What a joke!...(Read More)

Immigration to enforce mandatory health insurance for one-year O-A stays from Oct 31

I read in another newspaper that this ruling does not affect existing retirees on O visas, is this c...(Read More)

Woman building owner loses temper as masturbating cable thief caught

Gosh, I wasn't even allowed to yell at my lurking masturbator when police insisted I must meet w...(Read More)

Immigration to enforce mandatory health insurance for one-year O-A stays from Oct 31

And what about elderly people with chronic illnesses, with enough money to afford to treat themselve...(Read More)

Park rescuing 2 jumbos after 6 fall from waterfall

K,who do you think flew the drones and gave the news about more dead elephants to the press? Thais !...(Read More)

Police hunt aircon thief, female underwear left at scene

Wow,what a great story ! Phuket must be a real boring place if there is nothing better to report abo...(Read More)

Park rescuing 2 jumbos after 6 fall from waterfall

And DeK, now, how about the 6 elephant reports in the thai press many days? Can you explain that? Ju...(Read More)

Park rescuing 2 jumbos after 6 fall from waterfall

"..the usual country cultural approach.."Another contemptuous and generalizing comment fro...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Melbourne Cup Brunch 2019
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
JW Marriott Phuket
MYLANDS
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
La Boucherie
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Thai Residential