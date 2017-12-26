PHUKET: Deputy Director-General of the Marine Department today (Dec 26) inspected Rassada Pier, on the east side of Phuket Town, as part of the department’s efforts to ramp up boat safety for the upcoming New Year holidays.

Deputy Director-General Somchai Sumanaskajornkun led the inspection, starting at 9:30am. Joining him were Phuket Marine Office Director Surat Sirisaiyat, Capt Wirat Putpuang of the Phuket Marine Police, and others.

The inspection was part of the Department of Transport’s safety campaign for the New Year festival, Mr Somchai explained.

The campaign is to run from this Friday (Dec 29) to Jan 3.

In addition to Rassada Pier, officials are also stationed at other piers, including Chalong Pier and Ao Po Pier, to conduct inspections, mr Somchai noted.

“Officials are to inspect boat equipment as well as boat crews. Officials are also to keep an eye out for [adverse] weather conditions and inform boat users,” he said.

“If we found any boat defective or without the required boat equipment, life-saving equipment, boat license or boat driver license, the boat will not be allowed to depart,” Mr Somcahi added.

“During our inspection today, we found that most [sic] piers in Phuket are prepared to safely serve tourists,” Mr Somchai said.

However, Mr Somchai did not specify which piers were not “prepared” or in which way such piers were inadequate.

Mr Somchai also added, “We need a cooperation from communities for marine safety, not only during a high season. In any [marine] emergency, please call 1199.”