Officials ramp up Phuket boat safety for New Year

PHUKET: Deputy Director-General of the Marine Department today (Dec 26) inspected Rassada Pier, on the east side of Phuket Town, as part of the department’s efforts to ramp up boat safety for the upcoming New Year holidays.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 26 December 2017, 06:04PM

Deputy Director-General Somchai Sumanaskajornkun led the inspection, starting at 9:30am. Joining him were Phuket Marine Office Director Surat Sirisaiyat, Capt Wirat Putpuang of the Phuket Marine Police, and others.

The inspection was part of the Department of Transport’s safety campaign for the New Year festival, Mr Somchai explained.

The campaign is to run from this Friday (Dec 29) to Jan 3.

In addition to Rassada Pier, officials are also stationed at other piers, including Chalong Pier and Ao Po Pier, to conduct inspections, mr Somchai noted.

“Officials are to inspect boat equipment as well as boat crews. Officials are also to keep an eye out for [adverse] weather conditions and inform boat users,” he said.

Bollywood

“If we found any boat defective or without the required boat equipment, life-saving equipment, boat license or boat driver license, the boat will not be allowed to depart,” Mr Somcahi added.

“During our inspection today, we found that most [sic] piers in Phuket are prepared to safely serve tourists,” Mr Somchai said.

However, Mr Somchai did not specify which piers were not “prepared” or in which way such piers were inadequate.

Mr Somchai also added, “We need a cooperation from communities for marine safety, not only during a high season. In any [marine] emergency, please call 1199.”

 

 
Asterix | 27 December 2017 - 10:01:29

Harbour Department with the help of Marine Police must arrest and fine crazy helmsmen for driving their speedboats at full speed and well above the 5-knot limit and shortcutting between moored boats and buoys to impress their tourists, especially in Chalong Bay Marina.

Christy Sweet | 27 December 2017 - 07:59:19

Maybe police would more likely to be out and about enforcing laws if they were not dressed so inappropriately for the tropical heat. Skin-tight, long sleeved, dark shirts and long pants has got to be uncomfortable. Why? Look at how police in Florida dress.

Kurt | 27 December 2017 - 03:05:01

Does the public, inhabitants and tourists not have the right to know which piers are not prepared, and in which way such piers are inadequate.
Are these piers remaining in operation? Who take the responsibility for that?
Do these officials not understand that they serve the people and specially their safety, and that such start with informing the public?

Anyway, this 'campaign' is just 5 days only, till 03 January.
Boat operators will bend with this temporarily law enforcement.
After that it is again 'usual safety freedom' for all ships/boats.

No one, officials and boat operators, want problems and difficulties among each other, that is why boat operators are nicely informed a few days in advance.
They just have to hold their breath 5 day only.

Thai law enforcement in general happens in pre-announced short 'campaigns'.
It is all just theater.

BenPendejo | 26 December 2017 - 22:49:17

"Ramp up" in this case means to call PN and tell them to come and snap some pictures so people think we're doing something for a change. "The campaign is from this Friday (Dec 29) to Jan 3", and after that everyone can go back to their office and reckless and irresponsible and drunk boat operators can get back to business as usual.  If this was properly managed, there would be no need to ramp

