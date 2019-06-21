Officials praise Phokeethra Gallery art expo in Phuket Town

PHUKET: Phuket officials today lauded the official opening of the second installment of the “Phokeethra Gallery” art exhibition, now on show at the Novotel Phuket Phokeethra Hotel in Phuket Town for being a space to show Phuket’s artists’ works to tourists and Phuket residents to appreciate them.



By The Phuket News

Friday 21 June 2019, 05:24PM

The gallery provides visitors the opportunity to join artists in creating works of art. Photo: PR Dept

A portion of the proceeds from art sales from the gallery will go to the Phuket Red Cross. Photo: PR Dept

The guests today were treated to an exhibition of live performance art. Photo: PR Dept

At the launch today (June 21) were a host of high-ranking Phuket officials, led by Phuket Vice Governor Thanyawat Chanpinit, accompanied by the hotel’s General Manager Cedric Besler.

“I have to thank the Novotel Phuket Phokeethra for providing space for talented people to showcase their talents for tourists and Phuket residents,” Vice Governor Thanyawat Charnpinit said.

“Previously, our painters and artists in Phuket have produced many works of art, but there is no opportunity for them to show their works to people. Therefore this is a great opportunity to have a place to display good art like this, and I sincerely hope that Phokeethra Gallery will be able to inspire those who have visited.

“This place will be where everyone can come and feel relaxed. People can exchange ideas and imagination and support Thai artists,” he said.

The Phokeethra Gallery’s month-long series of art presentations and workshops began on June 2. The gallery is open from 10am to 6pm each day, and the festival concludes on July 2.

Today the visiting officials were treated to an exhibition of live performance art and a tour of the art currently on show.

“This gives Phuket artists the space and the opportunity to showcase their fine art. In addition, there are live performances by students so they can cultivate the creativity in their art,” Vice Governor Thanyawat said.

“The event also provides opportunities for people interested in learning painting techniques and want to closely join activities with artists and painters,” he added.

Further, a portion of the revenue from art work sales will be donated to the Phuket branch of the Red Cross to support the organisation’s future operations, Vice Governor Thanyawat pointed out.