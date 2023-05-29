Officials on watch for flooding

PHUKET: Phuket officials are monitoring water levels in main canals as a precaution against flooding following heavy downpours across the island yesterday and today (May 28-29).

weatherSafety

By The Phuket News

Monday 29 May 2023, 12:13PM

The heavy to very heavy rain advisory has been extended to june 3. Image: PhuketMet

Flooding in Nai Harn Last night (May 28). Photo: Phuket Info Center

Flooding in Nai Harn Last night (May 28). Photo: Phuket Info Center

Flooding in Nai Harn Last night (May 28). Photo: Phuket Info Center

Flooding in Nai Harn Last night (May 28). Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: PR PhuketGovernor Narong Woonciew joined officials monitornig the water level in Bang Yai Canal in Phuket Town yesterday (May 28). Photo: PR Phuket

Governor Narong Woonciew joined officials monitornig the water level in Bang Yai Canal in Phuket Town yesterday (May 28). Photo: PR Phuket

Governor Narong Woonciew joined officials monitornig the water level in Bang Yai Canal in Phuket Town yesterday (May 28). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew joined officials inspecting the water level in Klong Bang Yai in Phuket Town yesterday. Leading the official inspection was Charan Khwankaew, Assistant Chief of the Phuket branch of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket).

So far the water level in the canal has been deemed ‘safe’.

Governor Narong said that he had informed all relevant agencies to be on the lookout for signs of potential imminent flooding, especially in areas identified as flood-risk zones.

Emergency response officials are to be on standby and all relevant equipment is to be ready for immediate deployment, he said.

Governor Narong asked people not to panic, and urged them to go about their lives as usual, but with safety in mind.

He asked people to beware flooding in their areas and to report to local officials any clear signs of flooding, and to heed all weather announcements and alerts.

Reports have confirmed flooding in isolated areas across the island since yesterday, including in Nai Harn last night.

So far there have been no reports of the Darasamut Underpass flooding, as it did during the previous period of heavy downpours earlier this month, following a temporary pump provided by the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO) being installed there.

Wirote Lewcharoenthrap, Director of the Southern Meteorological Center (West Coast), operating under the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD), extended the heavy rain and strong wind warning with an advisory issued earlier this morning. Of note, the advisory was issued in Thai and English.

The heavy rain and strong wind warning is now in effect through to June 3.

Mr Wirote warned of heavy to very heavy rain throughout Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

His office, through the official PhuketMet Facebook account, warned of rain across 70% of Phuket today, with winds gusting up to 20-40km/h.

Wind waves in the Andaman Sea are forecast to reach up to two to three metres high, and over three metres in thundershower areas.

All ships should proceed with caution, and avoid thundershower areas, Mr Wirote noted.

Small boats should keep ashore, he added.

Mr Wirote urged all people to beware severe conditions and monitor further weather announcements.