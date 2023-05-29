British International School, Phuket
333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Officials on watch for flooding

Officials on watch for flooding

PHUKET: Phuket officials are monitoring water levels in main canals as a precaution against flooding following heavy downpours across the island yesterday and today (May 28-29).

weatherSafety
By The Phuket News

Monday 29 May 2023, 12:13PM

Governor Narong Woonciew joined officials monitornig the water level in Bang Yai Canal in Phuket Town yesterday (May 28). Photo: PR Phuket

Governor Narong Woonciew joined officials monitornig the water level in Bang Yai Canal in Phuket Town yesterday (May 28). Photo: PR Phuket

Governor Narong Woonciew joined officials monitornig the water level in Bang Yai Canal in Phuket Town yesterday (May 28). Photo: PR Phuket

Governor Narong Woonciew joined officials monitornig the water level in Bang Yai Canal in Phuket Town yesterday (May 28). Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR PhuketGovernor Narong Woonciew joined officials monitornig the water level in Bang Yai Canal in Phuket Town yesterday (May 28). Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR PhuketGovernor Narong Woonciew joined officials monitornig the water level in Bang Yai Canal in Phuket Town yesterday (May 28). Photo: PR Phuket

Flooding in Nai Harn Last night (May 28). Photo: Phuket Info Center

Flooding in Nai Harn Last night (May 28). Photo: Phuket Info Center

Flooding in Nai Harn Last night (May 28). Photo: Phuket Info Center

Flooding in Nai Harn Last night (May 28). Photo: Phuket Info Center

Flooding in Nai Harn Last night (May 28). Photo: Phuket Info Center

Flooding in Nai Harn Last night (May 28). Photo: Phuket Info Center

Flooding in Nai Harn Last night (May 28). Photo: Phuket Info Center

Flooding in Nai Harn Last night (May 28). Photo: Phuket Info Center

The heavy to very heavy rain advisory has been extended to june 3. Image: PhuketMet

The heavy to very heavy rain advisory has been extended to june 3. Image: PhuketMet

« »

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew joined officials inspecting the water level in Klong Bang Yai in Phuket Town yesterday. Leading the official inspection was Charan Khwankaew, Assistant Chief of the Phuket branch of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket).

So far the water level in the canal has been deemed ‘safe’.

Governor Narong said that he had informed all relevant agencies to be on the lookout for signs of potential imminent flooding, especially in areas identified as flood-risk zones.

Emergency response officials are to be on standby and all relevant equipment is to be ready for immediate deployment, he said.

Governor Narong asked people not to panic, and urged them to go about their lives as usual, but with safety in mind.

He asked people to beware flooding in their areas and to report to local officials any clear signs of flooding, and to heed all weather announcements and alerts.

Reports have confirmed flooding in isolated areas across the island since yesterday, including in Nai Harn last night.

So far there have been no reports of the Darasamut Underpass flooding, as it did during the previous period of heavy downpours earlier this month, following a temporary pump provided by the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO) being installed there.

Wirote Lewcharoenthrap, Director of the Southern Meteorological Center (West Coast), operating under the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD), extended the heavy rain and strong wind warning with an advisory issued earlier this morning. Of note, the advisory was issued in Thai and English.

The heavy rain and strong wind warning is now in effect through to June 3.

Mr Wirote warned of heavy to very heavy rain throughout Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

His office, through the official PhuketMet Facebook account, warned of rain across 70% of Phuket today, with winds gusting up to 20-40km/h.

Wind waves in the Andaman Sea are forecast to reach up to two to three metres high, and over three metres in thundershower areas.

All ships should proceed with caution, and avoid thundershower areas, Mr Wirote noted.

Small boats should keep ashore, he added.

Mr Wirote urged all people to beware severe conditions and monitor further weather announcements.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

MP-elect Somchart calls for buses to serve tourist areas
Governor urges tourists to observe red flags at beaches
Car slams into streetlamp on wet bypass road
Over 1m Chinese visitors since January, TAT says
Thailand a top digital nomad destination
Sakhu durian festival gets underway
Free welfare services for cats in Phuket Town
Key facts about Neuralink, Musk’s cyborg gamble
Lao activist’s killing in Isan raises questions
Phuket Opinion: Facing down the taxi cartels
Russian tourist drowns at Patong Beach
Liquor producers rally behind MFP
Further crackdown on illegal foreigners underway
Russia strikes Ukraine clinic, blames Kyiv for border attacks
Taxi scam damages expo

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: Facing down the taxi cartels

My perception of taxi drivers in Phuket is that they are corrupt, and mean spirited. My perspective ...(Read More)

Russian tourist drowns at Patong Beach

All over the world adults should be responsible for their own safety in the surf. Compared to Oz or ...(Read More)

Further crackdown on illegal foreigners underway

Why not be honest and just call it a "Stinging Farang Round-up"? The only change in touris...(Read More)

Phuket cannabis businesses call for support

As with any fad they glut the market. 3 shops in Kamala might make a profit but ten is ridiculous. I...(Read More)

Phuket launches international educational golf academy

This seems to be very excessive at ฿550,000! Is this just a way for wealthy Thais to pretend their...(Read More)

Further crackdown on illegal foreigners underway

"White Accommodation Scheme"?? I wonder how far I'd get trying to launch a Black or B...(Read More)

Phuket cannabis businesses call for support

Absolutely it was never approved for recreational usage, but that provision got bent over backwar...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Facing down the taxi cartels

K Somchart is a brave man.. if he can change this then chapeaux.... just hope he will stay safe an...(Read More)

Phuket cannabis businesses call for support

stop issuing licences, stop online sell ( you can buy it anywhere online and could well be school k...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Facing down the taxi cartels

Perhaps the most widely held sentiment in Thailand is associated with the near universal disgust peo...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center
SALA
BahtSold
Open Kitchen Laguna
Phuket Property
The Pavilions Phuket
Laguna Phuket 2023
Blue Tree Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Pro Property Partners
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch

 