333 at the beach
Chef’s Market 333 at the beach British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Officials look to reopen Patong Hill to uphill traffic ‘within days’

Officials look to reopen Patong Hill to uphill traffic ‘within days’

PHUKET: Phuket officials are hoping to allow small vehicles up Patong Hill again within “two to three days”, if the road is safe enough.

patongtourismtransportSafety
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 15 November 2022, 12:33PM

Vice Governor Pichet Panapong at the Patong Hill landslide site yesterday (Nov 14). Photo: PR PR

Vice Governor Pichet Panapong at the Patong Hill landslide site yesterday (Nov 14). Photo: PR PR

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong inspected the landslide site yesterday (Nov 14), joined by Kathu Mayor Chai-anan Sutthikul, reported the Phuket Info Center.

“The contractor has accelerated the compacting of the soil to make the foundation strong,” Mr Pichet said 

“Within three days we will be able to open the road for cars to use the upward lane again, but if it rains, that may delay the reopening a little more.”

Another “test run” will be held before allowing regular traffic up the hill again, he said.

Mr Pichet said that heavy machinery was working on creating “layers” in the embankment.

“Large rocks weighing at least 700 kilogrammes will be used to lock the base of the embankment. The large rocks will be excavated one meter into the embankment and buried by up to three metres of smaller stones to fill the gaps between the large rocks. Then we will use a textile sheet to cover it up,” he said.

“Then a clay-cement mixture will be used and mixed with the soil so that it can solidify and be able to balance and support the relatively steep slope,” he added.

The embankment needs to be strong enough to support the traffic load above, and the machinery needed to repair the damaged road, which is 70m long, he said.

“Therefore, today’s work is trying to accelerate this process to allow the construction work on the embankment to be completed as quickly as possible in order to alleviate the suffering of the people,” Vice Governor Pichet said.

“The Prime Minister [Prayut Chan-o-cha] and the governor [Narong Woonciew] care about this,” Vice Governor Pichet assured.

“I will take care of the technical aspects of construction engineering, which must be strongly adhered to while the work is being accelerated,” he said.

Currently motorbikes are allowed over the hill in both directions while “small vehicles’ ‒ namely cars, pickups and passenger vans ‒ are allowed downhill from Patong to Kathu only.

Small vehicles were banned from travelling uphill past the landslide site at midnight Friday night (00:01am, Nov 12) for safety reasons after officials recognised soil movement at the site.

The vehicles travelling up the hill were using the lane closest to the landslide embankment. The extra weight resulted in the cracks in the road left by the initial landslide widening further.

The ban came into effect hours after “soil movement” occurred at the landslide site. Vehicles were allowed to continue up the hill, within metres of the dangerous edge of the road, even after the “soil movement” had been recognised.

The ban came just 36 hours after the road was deemed safe and small vehicles ‒ cars, pickups and passenger vans ‒ were allowed to travel up the hill on Thursday afternoon.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Capricornball | 15 November 2022 - 13:16:17 

So the VGov is an engineering expert knowledge of soil bearing criteria. Don't think so. Seems everything they're doing is counter to good engineering practices, mainly using unconsolidated boulders and gravel as the base foundation. This material cannot be compacted, and will immediately and continuously settle and shift. This rush job will soon need more road repairs in the future.

tamvong | 15 November 2022 - 13:08:31 

What an absolute fiasco. First they need to install many more culverts to release the pressure of water from the uphill side. Then they need to build an adequate retaining wall on the downhill side and stabilize the uphill slope. Finally they need to dig up the "road" and build a proper one on a decent foundation. This will take several months to make it safe to re-open.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Russian jazz virtuoso to headline free concert at Karon Beach
Biden and Xi reassure world but US, China still on collision course, say experts
Swedish man’s car goes up in flames
Anutin dismisses bid to re-outlaw cannabis
Arrest of New Zealand man for guns ‘overblown’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Longer road for Patong Hill recovery, Alternative route on the way, Phuket autonomy || November 14
Marina drive for Phuket
Chart Pattana Kla puts Phuket autonomy in election spotlight
‘Prab Road’ steams ahead
Patong Hill repairs to take longer than expected
Immigration ramps up checks on foreigners
Russian tourist drowns at Karon Beach
Water outages to affect areas in all three Phuket’s districts
’Phuket Tastival’ food festival set for Patong
Power outages to affect both Yao islands, Koh Naka

 

Phuket community
‘Prab Road’ steams ahead

This road is not mend to serve as a transport road, will serve just some time as a 'pocket fille...(Read More)

Chart Pattana Kla puts Phuket autonomy in election spotlight

Maybe there are some Thais that would be open to seceding from Thailand? Let's start a FB Group....(Read More)

Anutin dismisses bid to re-outlaw cannabis

K Anutin's skill at compartmentalizing facts within his own mind is astonishing. Is anyone aski...(Read More)

Arrest of New Zealand man for guns ‘overblown’

Anyone who knows Gerry knows that he wouldn't hurt anyone's hair but is always there to help...(Read More)

Officials look to reopen Patong Hill to uphill traffic ‘within days’

So the VGov is an engineering expert knowledge of soil bearing criteria. Don't think so. Seems e...(Read More)

Officials look to reopen Patong Hill to uphill traffic ‘within days’

What an absolute fiasco. First they need to install many more culverts to release the pressure of wa...(Read More)

Chart Pattana Kla puts Phuket autonomy in election spotlight

Phuket Governors are always 'on the way out' persons. Showing blinkers and doing Merits. And...(Read More)

Patong Hill repairs to take longer than expected

"large rocks and heavier soil being spread across the area, to be compacted later'....How t...(Read More)

‘Prab Road’ steams ahead

That is not steel reinforced concrete. That light-gauge wire mesh isn't going to do any good at ...(Read More)

Anutin dismisses bid to re-outlaw cannabis

Teflon man strikes again. 'If revoked it wasn't me it was the ONCB'. No way of putting t...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
CBRE Phuket
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
Laguna Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Thai Residential
Sinea Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Ixina Thailand
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
An evening with Paul Gazza Gascoigne
QSI International School Phuket

 