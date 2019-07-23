Kata Rocks
Officials look at potential ban on elephant exchange

THAILAND: National Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa will look into calls to stop sending Thai elephants abroad under animal exchange and research programmes, following concerns about their health.


By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 23 July 2019, 10:50AM

Representatives from 31 animal welfare advocacy groups hold posters on Monday calling for Thailand not to send Thai elephants abroad at the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment. Photo: Apichit Jinakul/Bangkok Post

Representatives from 31 animal welfare advocacy groups hold posters on Monday calling for Thailand not to send Thai elephants abroad at the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment. Photo: Apichit Jinakul/Bangkok Post

In his first promise made during the first day at the ministry on Monday, Mr Varawut said he too "disagrees" with such exchanges after listening to a petition lodged by 31 animal welfare advocacy groups.

Safe Elephant Foundation president Saengduean Chailert criticised some state agencies for signing elephant delivery deals with foreign countries but rarely making follow-up checks on their condition.

A German zoo earlier asked Thailand to lend an elephant for study purposes, but Thai officials did not bring it back though the loan period had ended, Ms Saengduean claimed.

In another case, an elephant from Kanchanaburi "died on a plane" en route to China, she said, adding that these incidents are worrying as elephant numbers in Thailand are low.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

The country currently has less than 4,000 registered elephants, a sharp drop in numbers recorded several years ago, Ms Saengduean said.

If exports continue without strict controls, "Thailand will risk losing more domesticated elephants," she said.

Read original story here.

