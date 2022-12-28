333 at the beach
Officials launch ‘Seven Days of Danger’ campaign

Officials launch ‘Seven Days of Danger’ campaign

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew led a ceremony at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Dec 27) to herald the ‘Seven Days of Danger’ safety campaign for New Year 2023, to be held from Dec 29 to Jan 4.

accidentsSafetytransporttourism
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 28 December 2022, 10:19AM

The ‘Seven Days’ campaign, which primarily focuses on road safety, will begin at midnight tonight (00:01am, Dec 29) and conclude at midnight on Jan 4 (23:59, Jan 4).

The event yesterday officially marked the opening ceremony of the “Joint Operations Center for Road and Marine Accident Prevention and Reduction during the New Year 2023”.

Present for the occasion, along with scores of officers tasked with carrying out he campaign, were Phuket Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office (DDPM-Phuket) Chief Udomporn Kan along with DDPM Region 18 Chief Chaovalit Nitrarat.

Also present were a host of officials, including Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan and Anupap Rodkwan Yodrambam.

The event saw a cavalcade of vehicles carrying personnel who will be actively conducting the safety checks over the seven days, as well as a host of organisations, namely insurance companies, presenting donations of drinking water for the officers at the slew of checkpoints that will be set up across the island. Also present for assembly were students and volunteers.

“The goal is to reduce the number of deaths and injuries,” Mr Udomporn said.

“Checkpoints will be set up [across the island], with the support of local communities and local officials,” he added.

“December 26 of every year is National Disaster Prevention Day. Therefore this campaign has been launched to encourage people to be aware of the damage from accidents and to create a culture of safety among the public,” he said.

JohnC | 28 December 2022 - 12:16:51 

Why is a ceremony necessary to herald 'seven days of danger'? Surely announcements in newspapers, social media and on noticeboards is sufficient. This looks more like a celebration.

Fascinated | 28 December 2022 - 10:46:03 

7 days of BS more like.

 

