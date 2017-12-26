PHUKET: Local government officials yesterday held an event to mark the launch of 10 tourist service centres across the island aimed at increasing the confidence in safety for tourists.

Tuesday 26 December 2017, 01:10PM

At 5:30pm yesterday (Dec 25) at “Bangla Park” – on Patong Beach near the police box at the end of Bangla Rd, Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong along with director-general of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) Jatuporn Burutpat officially opened the Patong branch of the tourist service centres.

Joining them at the event were Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup and others relevant government officials.

Speaking at yesterday’s event, Gov Norraphat said, “Phuket is a popular tourism city. Each year there are more than 15 million tourist who visit Phuket especially during the New Year festivities.

“We are concerned for tourists security, especially during high season, therefore we have launched Tourism Coordination and Service Centres,” he said.

Gov Norraphat explained that the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Phuket Office is responsible for these centres aimed at helping tourists in Phuket.

“There are 10 centres with the main provincial centre being located at the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Phuket Office.

“There are five centres in Muang Phuket District; at Kata Beach, Karon Beach, Nai Harn Beach, Phromthep Cape and Rawai Pier. There are two centres in Kathu district; at Patong Beach and Kamala Beach. There are two centres in Thalang District; at Surin Beach and Nai Yang Beach,” Gov Norraphat explained.

“These ten centres aim to take care of tourists who are in trouble. Handbooks including maps and tourism destinations are available to assist tourists. Officials stationed at the centres are Phuket Tourist Police, Phuket Marine Police, Phuket Police, tourist volunteers, rescue workers and other officials who are capable of speaking English and Chinese,” Gov Norraphat noted.

“These centres are open 24 hours a day, with prosecutors also available to provide information to tourists who are in a trouble regarding laws.

“Tourists will feel comfortable when travelling in Phuket. Phuket will be upgraded to be an international tourism destination for long term development,” Gov Norraphat added.

Mr Jatuporn said, “During this high season the DMCR is providing officials and equipment to support safety on Phuket’s beaches in order to give confidence to tourists and also to set a good image for tourism on the island.

“Phuket has many beautiful natural places and we asked them for their cooperation to take care of these places and keep them clean and safe.

“We also have a ‘No Smoking on the Beach’ campaign,” he said.