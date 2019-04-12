PHUKET: Banyad Horpetch, an officer from the Patong Municipality Sanitation Division, went to inspect Merlin Beach in Patong on Wednesday (Apr 10) after a complaint was made by a woman who posted a video on Facebook showing black water flowing onto the beach and into the sea.

By Waranya Prompinpiras

Saturday 13 April 2019, 12:00PM

The woman, who asked not to be named, contacted The Phuket News voicing her concerns about the wastewater which she said she had seen many times.

“It doesn’t flow onto the beach all the time but it does so very often,” she said.

“I would like Patong Municipality to find out where the black water is come from.”

Mr Banyad told The Phuket News, “On Wednesday (Apr 10) after receiving a complaint, I went to inspect the area at 2.30pm but did not see black water flowing onto the beach as shown in the video and photos posted online.”

“On Thursday at 9am, I went to inspect Merlin Beach again and found water similar in colour to Ovaltine flowing from another pipe which is located in the same area. I think the wastewater flows from this pipe,” he said.

“I’ve not been able to find the source of the wastewater yet, so for now, I decided to block the pipe with concrete to stop the water from flowing onto the beach.

“After Songkran, I will try again to find where the wastewater is coming from.” Mr Banyad told The Phuket News.