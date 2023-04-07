Officials honour Chakri Day

PHUKET: Phuket officials gathered yesterday (Apr 6) to honour His Majesty King Buddha Yodfa Chulalok the Great and Chakri Royal Family Memorial Day.

culture

By The Phuket News

Friday 7 April 2023, 11:16AM

The ceremony took place at the Phuket Provincial Government Center and was chaired by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew, who paid his respects to the Royal dynasty with the placing of fresh flowers in front of a portrait of His Majesty King Buddha Yodfa Chulalok the Great and lighting joss sticks and candles.

The event was attended by many of the island’s top-ranking officials, as well as members of the judiciary, prosecutors, military and police officers, local business leaders and members of the public.

The Governor presented a speech to mark the occasion, praising His Majesty King Buddha Yodfa Chulalok the Great and Chakri Royal Family.

Chakri Memorial Day is observed on Apr 6 every year as the founding day of the establishment of the Chakri Dynasty.

After the official ceremony, many local activities were held to make merit in honour of the national public holiday.