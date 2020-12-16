BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Officials encourage voting in Sunday election

Officials encourage voting in Sunday election

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO) together with the Phuket office of the Election Commission (PEC) held an event at Phuket Community Hall in Phuket Town this afternoon to encourage local residents to cast votes in the PPAO election on Sunday (Dec 20).


By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 16 December 2020, 05:33PM

The event called for all eligible voters to turn out and cast their ballots on Sunday (Dec 20). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The event called for all eligible voters to turn out and cast their ballots on Sunday (Dec 20). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The event called for all eligible voters to turn out and cast their ballots on Sunday (Dec 20). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The event called for all eligible voters to turn out and cast their ballots on Sunday (Dec 20). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The event called for all eligible voters to turn out and cast their ballots on Sunday (Dec 20). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The event called for all eligible voters to turn out and cast their ballots on Sunday (Dec 20). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

At the event, which began at 1:30pm today (Dec 16), were Phuket Vice Governor Vikrom Jakthee along with local election office officials, village headman, and members of the ‘Network of Sub-District Democracy Promotion Center in Phuket Province’.

PPAO Acting Chief Watcharin Pathomwattanaphong explained, “Voting  is the duty of every Thai person in order to have a representative to perform an important duty on our behalf and take care of the happiness of the people in the community, develop the local community to have prosperity, and for the people live well, eat well.

“Therefore, promoting the election is important in building knowledge and understanding among the people, and contributing to the voting rights of the people,” he said.

“The Ministry of Interior and the Office of the Election Commission recognise the importance and campaigning for people to exercise the right to elect members of the Provincial Administrative Organisation Council and the President of the Provincial Administrative Organisation on Sunday, December 20, 2020, together.” 

Phuket Vice Governor Vikrom urged officials and those assisting in conducting the election to be fully aware of the election rules, laws and regulations “so that electoral laws are not violated and the election is conducted in order.”

"Please come out to exercise your rights as much as possible. It is the duty of everyone to come out to vote on 20 December, to be honest and transparent and stimulate the awareness of voting,” said V/Gov Vikrom.

PEC Director Mr Passakorn explained there will be 496 polling stations set up across the island on sunday.

Voters will have to mark two ballots: an orange card to elect PPAO Councillors, and a green card to elect the PPAO President.

Polling stations will be open from 8am to 5pm.

“We ask people to exercise as much of their voting rights as possible. They must show their strength clearly,” Mr Passakorn said.

“We have not had local elections for seven to eight years. Choose with good judgement and please strictly abide by COVID-19 protection measures,” he added.

All provinces in the country will hold their own Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO) elections on Sunday.

By law, the election will invoke a ban on the sale of alcohol from 6pm Saturday night through to 6pm Sunday night.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Ex-cop/Politico gets life for murder, kidnapping! Hotels caught in subsidy fraud? || December 16
Man killed in motorbike, truck collision in Pa Khlok
Axe to fall on subsidy-cheating tourism operators
Thai Smile flights hoped to spark tourism boost for Phuket
National Chief Ombudsman inspects marine safety ‘Smart Pier’ tech in Phuket
TAT hooks up with Tinder to target singles travel
WHO in talks with Pfizer, Moderna on COVID-19 vaccine access
Electricity outage to affect Rawai
Infected trio face stiff action
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Baby among new Covid cases! Sirinath for UNESCO World Heritage Site? || December 15
ICC rejects Uighur genocide complaint against China
No action against Phuket taxi driver over fares
New Year celebrations allowed, all provinces COVID-safe
Phuket’s Sirinath among six national parks to be proposed for World Heritage status
Phuket officials aim for zero road deaths over New Year holidays

 

Phuket community
Thai Smile flights hoped to spark tourism boost for Phuket

Well well to day it’s only 75 flight too phuket some AirAsia,Vietjet, BangkokAir,Smile +++...(Read More)

Thai Smile flights hoped to spark tourism boost for Phuket

Pure fantasy and more lies. More flights with no passengers . The airlines are not stupid . If the g...(Read More)

National Chief Ombudsman inspects marine safety ‘Smart Pier’ tech in Phuket

“A face recognition system,... an automatic temperature measurement system, connected to wristband...(Read More)

No action against Phuket taxi driver over fares

Thai people don't like to complain to peoples faces and do like to use social media. The effect ...(Read More)

No action against Phuket taxi driver over fares

The problem is lack of choice. In Bangkok the same service could cost maybe 50B if you just flag dow...(Read More)

Local elections bring Phuket alcohol ban

...be better to stick with the " Dubai News" or the " Nursultan Times"?...(Read More)

Local elections bring Phuket alcohol ban

"..same as people like you" Good ! My friends are definitely not to find among haters and...(Read More)

Phuket’s Sirinath among six national parks to be proposed for World Heritage status

Hard to believe that Phuket Sirinath 'national' park is going to get a Unesco status. Unesco...(Read More)

No action against Phuket taxi driver over fares

Also a ride with a TukTuk inside Patong for 200THB is a rip off. Asuming you come from a developed c...(Read More)

Phuket officials aim for zero road deaths over New Year holidays

The Thai paper tiger bureaucracy in full manifesting. Road safety outline campaign, from 1 Dec until...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Art-Tec Design
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Property in Phuket
UWC Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
Dewa Phuket Resort
Dan About Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
CMI - Thailand
K9 Point
Phuket Property
Thanyapura
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers

 