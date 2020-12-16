Officials encourage voting in Sunday election

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO) together with the Phuket office of the Election Commission (PEC) held an event at Phuket Community Hall in Phuket Town this afternoon to encourage local residents to cast votes in the PPAO election on Sunday (Dec 20).



By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 16 December 2020, 05:33PM

The event called for all eligible voters to turn out and cast their ballots on Sunday (Dec 20). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

At the event, which began at 1:30pm today (Dec 16), were Phuket Vice Governor Vikrom Jakthee along with local election office officials, village headman, and members of the ‘Network of Sub-District Democracy Promotion Center in Phuket Province’.

PPAO Acting Chief Watcharin Pathomwattanaphong explained, “Voting is the duty of every Thai person in order to have a representative to perform an important duty on our behalf and take care of the happiness of the people in the community, develop the local community to have prosperity, and for the people live well, eat well.

“Therefore, promoting the election is important in building knowledge and understanding among the people, and contributing to the voting rights of the people,” he said.

“The Ministry of Interior and the Office of the Election Commission recognise the importance and campaigning for people to exercise the right to elect members of the Provincial Administrative Organisation Council and the President of the Provincial Administrative Organisation on Sunday, December 20, 2020, together.”

Phuket Vice Governor Vikrom urged officials and those assisting in conducting the election to be fully aware of the election rules, laws and regulations “so that electoral laws are not violated and the election is conducted in order.”

"Please come out to exercise your rights as much as possible. It is the duty of everyone to come out to vote on 20 December, to be honest and transparent and stimulate the awareness of voting,” said V/Gov Vikrom.

PEC Director Mr Passakorn explained there will be 496 polling stations set up across the island on sunday.

Voters will have to mark two ballots: an orange card to elect PPAO Councillors, and a green card to elect the PPAO President.

Polling stations will be open from 8am to 5pm.

“We ask people to exercise as much of their voting rights as possible. They must show their strength clearly,” Mr Passakorn said.

“We have not had local elections for seven to eight years. Choose with good judgement and please strictly abide by COVID-19 protection measures,” he added.

All provinces in the country will hold their own Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO) elections on Sunday.

By law, the election will invoke a ban on the sale of alcohol from 6pm Saturday night through to 6pm Sunday night.