The road, which connects to Saiyuan Rd next to the Baan Sai Yuan Resort, already extends more than 570 metres into the natural area.
An officer of the Division of Public Works at Rawai Municipality told The Phuket News that the owner of the road had not contacted his office.
The officer, who asked not to be named, did not explain whether his office had made any effort to contact the owner.
However, the officer admitted to apparently already knowing with certainty that the land is privately owned.
He also said that no permission was needed to build a road on private property, despite being shown that the road joins a busy public road.
“The road is being built in a private area and does not come under the building control laws, so it is not illegal,” he said.
The officer gave no indication of any interest as to the purpose of the road, or any interest in future construction along the road for which building permits will be required.
The officer declined to answer any further questions about the development.
“Go check with the Land Office,” he said.
No one at Phuket Land Office was willing to comment, saying that only the chief was authorised to speak with the press. The chief, Wisit Chokchai, has been continually unavailable for comment
