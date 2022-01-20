BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Officials defend new road in Rawai

Officials defend new road in Rawai

PHUKET: Officials at Rawai Municipality have defended a new road being carved through an undisturbed natural area dense with trees in Saiyuan, saying that as the road is being built on private land no permit is required to build it.

constructionenvironmentnatural-resources
By The Phuket News

Thursday 20 January 2022, 01:53PM

The road already extends more than 570 metres into the natural area. Image: Google Maps

The road already extends more than 570 metres into the natural area. Image: Google Maps

The road, which connects to Saiyuan Rd next to the Baan Sai Yuan Resort, already extends more than 570 metres into the natural area.

An officer of the Division of Public Works at Rawai Municipality told The Phuket News that the owner of the road had not contacted his office.

The officer, who asked not to be named, did not explain whether his office had made any effort to contact the owner.

However, the officer admitted to apparently already knowing with certainty that the land is privately owned.

He also said that no permission was needed to build a road on private property, despite being shown that the road joins a busy public road.

“The road is being built in a private area and does not come under the building control laws, so it is not illegal,” he said.

The officer gave no indication of any interest as to the purpose of the road, or any interest in future construction along the road for which building permits will be required.

The officer declined to answer any further questions about the development.

“Go check with the Land Office,” he said.

No one at Phuket Land Office was willing to comment, saying that only the chief was authorised to speak with the press. The chief, Wisit Chokchai, has been continually unavailable for comment

DeKaaskopp | 20 January 2022 - 16:57:41 

Not sure what all the fuzz is about ,if the land is privately owned. Of course the clowns commenting below know the truth as always !

SEC2 | 20 January 2022 - 16:53:51 

What's totally amazing, besides it looking totally illegal, is that the road is in a perfect straight line.  How did they do that quietly and perfectly?  Google it: Semi trucks, cranes, loaders, asphalt mixers, road rollers, graders, excavators and forklifts are just a few types of construction equipment used on a typical job.

Kurt | 20 January 2022 - 16:00:31 

Officials of Public Works Rawai and Phuket Land Office, specially Land office Chief, playing stupid and or avoid opening up about this road construction should be investigated on corruption/ pocket filling. This whole affair stinks.

Nasa12 | 20 January 2022 - 14:19:36 

Well well no government agencies will or can talk about this road, very suspicious stuff.

 

