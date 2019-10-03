Kata Rocks
PHUKET: An inspection of the food stalls set up along Ranong Rd in Phuket Town to sell vegetarian fare as part of the Phuket Vegetarian Festival found several vendors not displaying their prices, but found no overt price gouging, reports Sasiphimon Mongkon, Chief of the Phuket Provincial office of the Ministry of Commerce.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 3 October 2019, 10:09AM

Sasiphimon Mongkon, Chief of the Phuket Provincial office of the Ministry of Commerce, led the inspection yesterday (Oct 2). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The street was bustling with people looking for Vegetarian Festival dishes. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The stalls along Ranong Rd, leading to Jui Tui Shrine, are popular for the large range of vegetarian fare sold during the festival. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Overcharging for fruits and vegetables during the festival has caused issues in the past, and Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana last week ordered officials to make sure that the practice did not return.

Ms Sasiphimon yesterday (Oct 2) led Thatsanai Saisaengchan, Chief of Phuket office of Bureau of Weights and Measures, and other relevant officials on an inspection of the food stalls along Ranong Rd, bustling with people seeking vegetarian dishes as the festival continues.

Chief Sasiphimon pointed out that by the Governor’s order all vendors had to display prices so that customers knew in advance before buying.

Stalls found selling produce without price labels were illegal under Section 28 of the Price of Goods and Service Act 1999. Those caught stood to face a fine of up to B10,000, she said.

“From our inspection, most stalls clearly displayed their prices,” Ms Sasiphimon said.

However, several stalls that did not publicly display their prices were given labels from the visiting officials and put into use immediately, she added.

“From random inspections, we found some vendors were using scales that were not giving correct weight readings. We warned the vendors and seized those scales,” Ms Sasiphimon said.

Officials also inspected the prices charged for vegetarian dishes cooked and sold along the road, and found no overpricing, Ms Sasiphimon confirmed.

