British International School, Phuket
333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Officials called to fix dangerous sections of Phuket’s busiest road

Officials called to fix dangerous sections of Phuket’s busiest road

PHUKET: Local residents using the northern parts of Thepkrasattri Rd have called for officials to complete works that are still ongoing to install drains, as the areas where the work remains incomplete posing dangerous risk to motorists, especially motorbike riders.

transportSafety
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 11 July 2023 05:40 PM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

The response follows residents taking their complaints online and being presented to the local media, and being recognised by Phuket MP Chalermpong Saengdee.

Local residents explained that complaints to government officials and local agencies had led to nothing.

Meanwhile, sections of the busy road remain dangerously unpaved and large sections beside the road remain sodden earth, also exposing motorists, especially those on motorbikes, to unnecessary risk.

Two areas were specifically cited as key concerns: one in front of the Karn Keha government housing estate in Baan Lipon, the other opposite the Shell petrol station in Muang Mai, Moo 5, Tambon Thepkrasattri.

The road and roadside areas in both sections are where workers have been installing large drains in response to the areas suffering repeated flooding during heavy downpours.

Zonezi Properties

“There is a lot of flooding and potholes, which make it muddy and slippery causing accidents,” one motorist wrote.

MP Chalermpong also called officials’ attention to the dangerous sections of Phuket busiest road.

“I would like to say to the officials that they should pay attention to the safety of road users as much as possible. This should not be neglected,” he wrote on his official Facebook page.

“I would like to urge relevant agencies to urgently take corrective action for the safety of road users, to prevent accidents and loss of life and property.

“Please don’t overlook these things. Please don’t have to come back and do it again in the manner of lost ‘oxen surrounding the stable’,” Mr Chalermpong added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

B1.8mn to fix Darasamut Underpass pump problem
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Missing man found in freezer, Residents push back against Navy over forest rights || July 11
Two killed, 10 injured as elevated road collapses in Bangkok
Residents fight Navy over protected forest rights
Last week the hottest worldwide on record: UN
Missing German broker found dead
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket on flood alert as rains pound island, Phuket temple jump, Reforestation project || July 10
Two injured as motorbike plunges off back road on Patong Hill
Man arrested for firing gun in dispute over neighbour’s noise
As Phuket mops up, more rain forecast
Cambodian PM urges Ukraine not to use US cluster bombs
Pita warns parliamentarians against ‘unforgiveable’ affront to Thai democracy
Bar raids continue
Hoteliers see shift from quantity to quality amid sluggish recovery
New ambulance stations open in tourist areas of Cherng Talay

 

Phuket community
Residents fight Navy over protected forest rights

When was the last time Thailand needed anti-aircraft weapons? Ever? The military has no use for thi...(Read More)

Missing German broker found dead

He was charged with human trafficking (Underage girls 13-14 years old) in Chon Buri 2018. I'd li...(Read More)

Two killed, 10 injured as elevated road collapses in Bangkok

Didn't a similar thing happen a couple of months ago? If its the same company their practices ce...(Read More)

Residents fight Navy over protected forest rights

Well away from other military infrastructure in Phuket and totally unnecessary. My mistake from befo...(Read More)

Missing German broker found dead

His wife is 24 and they had been together for 5 years. Meaning he was a sick old man who liked girls...(Read More)

Two killed, 10 injured as elevated road collapses in Bangkok

Sadly, nothing surprising here. Unfortunately things like this happen regularly in Thailand because ...(Read More)

Man arrested for firing gun in dispute over neighbour’s noise

Alcohol and guns- a deadly mix in anybody's language! Far to common in a country supposed to kno...(Read More)

Two injured as motorbike plunges off back road on Patong Hill

Head injuries only happen when helmets are not worn. No amount of road improving will improve the la...(Read More)

As Phuket mops up, more rain forecast

How do registration plates get "dislodged" by water? It can only mean they were not fixed ...(Read More)

Pita warns parliamentarians against ‘unforgiveable’ affront to Thai democracy

Thai people are thoroughly fed up with the status quo and overwhelmingly voted for change. The so-ca...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Laguna Phuket 2023
The Pavilions Phuket
SALA
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
SOHO Pool Club
Thai Residential
Open Kitchen Laguna
Phuket Property
Blue Tree Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 