Officials called to fix dangerous sections of Phuket’s busiest road

PHUKET: Local residents using the northern parts of Thepkrasattri Rd have called for officials to complete works that are still ongoing to install drains, as the areas where the work remains incomplete posing dangerous risk to motorists, especially motorbike riders.

transportSafety

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 11 July 2023 05:40 PM

The response follows residents taking their complaints online and being presented to the local media, and being recognised by Phuket MP Chalermpong Saengdee.

Local residents explained that complaints to government officials and local agencies had led to nothing.

Meanwhile, sections of the busy road remain dangerously unpaved and large sections beside the road remain sodden earth, also exposing motorists, especially those on motorbikes, to unnecessary risk.

Two areas were specifically cited as key concerns: one in front of the Karn Keha government housing estate in Baan Lipon, the other opposite the Shell petrol station in Muang Mai, Moo 5, Tambon Thepkrasattri.

The road and roadside areas in both sections are where workers have been installing large drains in response to the areas suffering repeated flooding during heavy downpours.

“There is a lot of flooding and potholes, which make it muddy and slippery causing accidents,” one motorist wrote.

MP Chalermpong also called officials’ attention to the dangerous sections of Phuket busiest road.

“I would like to say to the officials that they should pay attention to the safety of road users as much as possible. This should not be neglected,” he wrote on his official Facebook page.

“I would like to urge relevant agencies to urgently take corrective action for the safety of road users, to prevent accidents and loss of life and property.

“Please don’t overlook these things. Please don’t have to come back and do it again in the manner of lost ‘oxen surrounding the stable’,” Mr Chalermpong added.