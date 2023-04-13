British International School, Phuket
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Officials call for safety as water fights get underway

Officials call for safety as water fights get underway

PHUKET: Phuket Tourist Police have urged people to play safely as the Songkran water fights got underway early yesterday (Apr 12).

culturetourismSafetytransport
By The Phuket News

Thursday 13 April 2023, 09:00AM

Water fights on Bangla Rd last night (Apr 12). Photo: Phuket Info Center

Water fights on Bangla Rd last night (Apr 12). Photo: Phuket Info Center

Water fights on Bangla Rd last night (Apr 12). Photo: Phuket Info Center

Water fights on Bangla Rd last night (Apr 12). Photo: Phuket Info Center

Water fights on Bangla Rd last night (Apr 12). Photo: Phuket Info Center

Water fights on Bangla Rd last night (Apr 12). Photo: Phuket Info Center

Water fights on Bangla Rd last night (Apr 12). Photo: Phuket Info Center

Water fights on Bangla Rd last night (Apr 12). Photo: Phuket Info Center

Water fights on Bangla Rd last night (Apr 12). Photo: Phuket Info Center

Water fights on Bangla Rd last night (Apr 12). Photo: Phuket Info Center

Water fights started early on Bangla Rd yesterday. Photo: Phuket Info Center

Water fights started early on Bangla Rd yesterday. Photo: Phuket Info Center

Image: Phuket Tourist Police

Image: Phuket Tourist Police

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

As is tradition, tourists and locals in Patong started early with Bangla Rd closed to traffic and water fights underway along the length of the popular party street.

The water fights on Bangla Rd intensified and went long into the night.

Phuket Tourist Police issued a ‘Songkran Safety Tips’ notice, urging people to to not drink and drive, and not splash people passing by on motorbikes.

The notice also reminded people heading out to join the fray to leave their valuables at home, and if they are carrying them, to put mobile phones, cash and other valuables in waterproof pouches.

“And finally, have FUN!” the notice read.

Meanwhile, Phuket Vice Governor Danai Sunantarod yesterday visited several checkpoints in Kathu, including two in Patong, to provide encouragement to officers on duty and remind them of their mandate during the festivities: to reduce the risk of road accidents and injuries as much as possible.

Vice Governor Danai reminded drivers that checkpoints had been set up across the island, and will be staffed 24 hours a day.

Laguna Phuket 2023

Mr Danai also inspected Chalong Pier yesterday as part of the efforts to ensure safety on marine transport to and from the island, including ferries and tour boats, during the ‘Seven Days of Danger’ safety campaign, this year from Apr 11-17.

Joining V/Gov Dani at Chalong Pier were Phuket Marine Office Chief Natchaphong Pranit, Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) Chief Kusak Kukiattikool and Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO) Deputy President Tiwat Seedokbuab.

Mr Natchaphong noted that boats at Chalong Pier were checked for “the readiness of the ship, the safety equipment, the readiness of the captain, mechanics and crew”.

Mr Natchaphong Pranit said that similar checks were being conducted at other busy piers in Phuket. The island has 23 piers used by tourists and local residents, but the busiest three were Rassada Pier, Chalong Pier and Ao Po Pier.

Boats at the piers were under tighter scrutiny, with emphasis on strict compliance of safety requirements, such as carrying enough life vests. “And every vessel must always report to the control centre before leaving the port,” he said.

Vice Governor Danai called on all officers and public relations outlets to inform tourists to understand the safety campaign underway, and “all passengers to strictly follow the requirements for maximum safety”.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

christysweet | 13 April 2023 - 09:58:02 

Ye Ol'  Ejaculation by Proxy Fest.  I strongly suggest to tourists that you stay off scooters next 4 days- a bucket of water in the face at 30 mph  is  going to knock you clear off of it.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Governor targets tourist deaths on motorbikes
Zelensky denounces Russian ‘beasts’ over beheading video
Alleged ‘hacker’ surrenders to CCIB
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket set for wet Songkran after 3 years! Police chief transferred amid manhunt || April 12
PLTO threatens tourists with court duty if caught using ‘illegal’ taxis
Government offices to close for five-day Songkran
Officials report zero deaths in Phuket for Day 1 of ‘Seven Days’ campaign
Wichit Municipality honours the elderly for Songkran
Governor ushers in Songkran with water blessing ceremony
Police chief transferred as murders manhunt continues
International anger as air strikes kill dozens in Myanmar
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: No bids for Patong Tunnel project yet, Fugitive murderer arrested but 1 still at-large || April 11
More fanfare as Phuket ‘Seven Days’ campaign announced
Baan & Beyond assures no danger as second cracked pylon found
Ghostriding motorcyclist killed, struck head-on by car

 

Phuket community
Governor targets tourist deaths on motorbikes

the problem it threefold- the 'but I'm on holiday' syndrome, people who think that the b...(Read More)

Governor targets tourist deaths on motorbikes

What is problem??? If tourist are threaten by government using "wrong taxi app" these gree...(Read More)

Officials call for safety as water fights get underway

Ye Ol' Ejaculation by Proxy Fest. I strongly suggest to tourists that you stay off scooters ne...(Read More)

Phi Phi Island entry fees surge with e-ticketing

Another shameless discriminating tourist scamming about park entrance fees! Later this year on top ...(Read More)

PLTO threatens tourists with court duty if caught using ‘illegal’ taxis

A new something is born to extort money from tourists. Suggestion: Phuket island should offer arrivi...(Read More)

PLTO threatens tourists with court duty if caught using ‘illegal’ taxis

Almost daily a Official drums on believe that Phuket is a ...World class tourist destination. They d...(Read More)

PLTO threatens tourists with court duty if caught using ‘illegal’ taxis

The best thing that the Governor can do for Phuket is so sack this moron before he totally destroys ...(Read More)

PLTO threatens tourists with court duty if caught using ‘illegal’ taxis

Shows just how clueless this jumped up official really is. Phuket is a world class tourist city??!! ...(Read More)

Ghostriding motorcyclist killed, struck head-on by car

I forgot to say that was the official response from the police....(Read More)

Ghostriding motorcyclist killed, struck head-on by car

A few years ago, if this kind of accident happened, the driver of the car would have been held respo...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Phuket Property
Ixina Thailand
Blue Tree Phuket
The Pavilions Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Pro Property Partners
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Open Kitchen Laguna
Brightview Center
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
Pacific Prime Thailand

 