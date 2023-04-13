Officials call for safety as water fights get underway

PHUKET: Phuket Tourist Police have urged people to play safely as the Songkran water fights got underway early yesterday (Apr 12).

By The Phuket News

Thursday 13 April 2023, 09:00AM

As is tradition, tourists and locals in Patong started early with Bangla Rd closed to traffic and water fights underway along the length of the popular party street.

The water fights on Bangla Rd intensified and went long into the night.

Phuket Tourist Police issued a ‘Songkran Safety Tips’ notice, urging people to to not drink and drive, and not splash people passing by on motorbikes.

The notice also reminded people heading out to join the fray to leave their valuables at home, and if they are carrying them, to put mobile phones, cash and other valuables in waterproof pouches.

“And finally, have FUN!” the notice read.

Meanwhile, Phuket Vice Governor Danai Sunantarod yesterday visited several checkpoints in Kathu, including two in Patong, to provide encouragement to officers on duty and remind them of their mandate during the festivities: to reduce the risk of road accidents and injuries as much as possible.

Vice Governor Danai reminded drivers that checkpoints had been set up across the island, and will be staffed 24 hours a day.

Mr Danai also inspected Chalong Pier yesterday as part of the efforts to ensure safety on marine transport to and from the island, including ferries and tour boats, during the ‘Seven Days of Danger’ safety campaign, this year from Apr 11-17.

Joining V/Gov Dani at Chalong Pier were Phuket Marine Office Chief Natchaphong Pranit, Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) Chief Kusak Kukiattikool and Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO) Deputy President Tiwat Seedokbuab.

Mr Natchaphong noted that boats at Chalong Pier were checked for “the readiness of the ship, the safety equipment, the readiness of the captain, mechanics and crew”.

Mr Natchaphong Pranit said that similar checks were being conducted at other busy piers in Phuket. The island has 23 piers used by tourists and local residents, but the busiest three were Rassada Pier, Chalong Pier and Ao Po Pier.

Boats at the piers were under tighter scrutiny, with emphasis on strict compliance of safety requirements, such as carrying enough life vests. “And every vessel must always report to the control centre before leaving the port,” he said.

Vice Governor Danai called on all officers and public relations outlets to inform tourists to understand the safety campaign underway, and “all passengers to strictly follow the requirements for maximum safety”.