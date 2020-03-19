Officials announce full list of entry requirements

PHUKET: The Phuket office of the Public Relations Department has issued a slew of notices issued by Deputy Prime Minister Jurin Laksanawisit and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, including the formal notice ordering all entertainment venues to close and a reminder that any travellers from “Ongoing Local Transmission Areas” must have medical certificates and US$100,000 medical insurance before being allowed in the country.

A foreign woman uses the hand sanitiser available at an information kiosk at Phuket International Airport this week. Photo: AoT Phuket

However, no definition of “entertainment place” is provided in the notices.

Among the notices was one special issue to make it clear that gyms and fitness centres are allowed to remain open.

Ministry of Public Health Spokesman Dr Rungrueng Kitphati explained that fitness owners have to make sure that people in fitness centres must maintain one metre space between each other, the equipment must be cleaned as often as possible, hand sanister must be provided and every person must be checked for elevated body temperature before being allowed to enter the premises.

Dr Rungrueng assured that COVID-19 virus could not be spread through sweat.

Special notices were also issued to assure the public that there will be no shortages of food or essential consumer products, and that Thailand will not be exporting face masks to countries abroad.

The reminder for travellers issued by Public Health Minister Anutin explained the requirements of all travellers arriving from the designated “Disease Infected Zones” – China (including Macau and Hong Kong), South Korea, Italy and Iran – as well as travellers from the Ongoing Local Transmission Areas:

France, Spain, the United States of America, Switzerland, Norway, Denmark, Netherlands, Sweden, Great Britain, specific cities in Japan, and Germany in order to enter the country. (See full list of requirements below.)

Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) Director-General Chula Sukmanop yesterday also issued guidelines for airlines to not let people on planes coming to Thailand unless they have medical certificate and US$100k medical insurance.

Directer General Mr Chula added, “This notification shall be effective from 21 March B.E. 2563 (2020), 00:00 Thailand local time onwards.” (See here.)

Requirements for travellers from the Disease Infected Zones

The People’s Republic of China (including Special Administrative Regions Macau and Hong Kong), Republic of Korea, Republic of Italy, and the Islamic Republic of Iran are defined as the Disease Infected Zones (as of Mar 5.)

1. Before check-in at the airport of origin, travellers must show the documents to the airlines including:

• Health certification describing “No evidence of COVID-19 infection in the previous 48 hours and no signs of sickness in the 14 days prior to the departure date.

• Health insurance (in an amount of US$ 100,000 that should cover all expenditures of medical treatment while travelling abroad. Travellers need to purchase health insurance before travelling. This does not apply to Thai citizens and people already covered under the Thai government’s health insurance plan or foreign diplomats who are covered by their host countries).

2. Travellers arriving in Thailand must complete the health form (T.8 form) accurately and truthfully (or the AOT Airports Application).

3. Travellers with a fever and at least one of the following symptoms: runny nose, sore throat, and difficulty breathing must notify the disease control officers at the quarantine office immediately upon arrival in Thailand.

4. All travellers will pass a fever screening through a thermal scan. Travellers who meet the criteria of surveillance will be referred to a designated hospital.

5. Travellers who pass the initial fever screening must implement self-quarantine and comply with the recommendations (frequently wash hands, wear a mask, separate personal belongings and food utensils, safely dispose the face mask, and avoid going to crowded places).

• In the case of foreigners, they are to be quarantined at designated hotels.

• In the case of Thai citizens, they must implement self-quarantine at their own residence.

• The aforementioned travellers must record their location with the disease control officers in the required channel of communication.

• If those travellers exhibit clinical symptoms, they have to report to the disease control officers within three hours.

Requirements for travellers from the ongoing local transmission areas:

France, Spain, the United States of America, Switzerland, Norway, Denmark, Netherlands, Sweden, Great Britain, Japan (specific cities, picture 1), and Germany are defined as countries with ongoing local transmission (as of 7pm, Mar 13.)

Per the Royal Thai Government’s announcement on Tuesday (Mar 17), before check-in at the airport of origin, travellers must show the documents to the airlines, including:

– Health certification describing “No evidence of COVID-19 infection in the previous 48 hours and no signs of sickness in the 14 days prior to the departure date.

– Health insurance (in an amount of US$ 100,000 that should cover all expenditures of medical treatment while travelling abroad. Travellers need to purchase health insurance before travelling).

1. Travellers arriving in Thailand must complete the health form (T.8 form) accurately and truthfully (or the AOT Airports Application).

2. Travellers with a fever and at least one of the following symptoms: runny nose, sore throat, and difficulty breathing must notify disease control officers at the quarantine office immediately upon arrival in Thailand.

3. All travellers will pass a fever screening through a thermal scan. Travellers who meet the criteria of surveillance will be referred to a designated hospital.

4. All travellers are recommended to implement control for observation (meaning supervision without quarantine) in order to ensure self-monitoring at their residence for no less than 14 days and comply with the recommendations.

• In the case of foreigners, they are recommended to implement self-monitoring at their registered hotels/accommodation. The location must match the information which was given in the required channel of communication.

• In the case of Thai people, they are recommended to implement self-monitoring at their own residence. The location must match the information which was given in the required channel of communication.

• The aforementioned travellers must record their location with the disease control officers in the required channel of communication.

• If those travellers exhibit clinical symptoms, they have to report to the disease control officers within three hours.

• They have to obtain permission from the officers for going out of the hotels/residences when deemed necessary.

Requirements for travellers from other areas

1. Travellers with a fever and at least one of the following symptoms: runny nose, sore throat, and difficult breathing must notify the disease control officers at the quarantine office immediately upon arrival in Thailand.

2. All travellers will pass a fever screening through a thermal scan. If the travellers exhibit disease symptoms, the officers will take their history for further details and to provide recommendations.

3. The travellers should take care of themselves with good sanitation, self- protection, avoiding crowded places, eating cooked food, using serving spoons, washing hands and wearing cloth masks. While coughing or sneezing, cover the mouth and nose in an appropriate way.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) published the same requirements above on its official website yesterday (Mar 18). (See here.)

The TAT urged all travellers to download the following official announcements by the Ministry of Public Health:

– Designation and Main Symptoms of Dangerous Communicable Diseases, issued on 29 February, 2020. (Click here.)

– Territories outside the Kingdom of Thailand defined as Disease Infected Zones of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak, issued on 8 March, 2020. (Click here.)

– Measures under Thailand’s Communicable Diseases Act 2015 to control the Coronavirus Disease 2019 or COVID-19, version 2 updated on 16 March 2020 at 12.00 Hrs. (Click here.)

– Q&A Regarding the Measures for Travellers, version 2 updated on 16 March 2020 at 15.00 Hrs. (Click here.)

Currently, the Department of Disease Control, Ministry of Public Health is conducting COVID-19 surveillance protocol for visitor arrivals at 46 quarantine offices (screen arrival and departure passengers), including six international airports (Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket and Krabi); six seaports (Bangkok, Laem Chabang, Chiang Saen, Phuket, Samui and Krabi), and 34 ground ports or border checkpoints, the TAT notice posted yesterday explained.

“Please be advised that the announcement by the Ministry of Public Health may change at any time in accordance with developing situation. Travellers are to keep up-to-date with the COVID-19 situation in Thailand at https://ddc.moph.go.th/viralpneumonia/eng/index.php,” the notice added.