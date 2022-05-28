Tengoku
Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Officials aim to deter recreational weed use after June 9 legalisation

Officials aim to deter recreational weed use after June 9 legalisation

BANGKOK: The Public Health Ministry has signed an agreement with eight agencies to emphasise the use of cannabis and hemp for medical, beauty and research and development use amid fears people will use it for recreational purposes when they are allowed to grow the plants at home from June 9.

agriculturehealtheconomicsdrugs
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 28 May 2022, 05:22PM

Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul tastes some cannabis tea at an exhibition that hosted a signing ceremony on cannabis and hemp yesterday among related agencies at the Public Health Ministry. Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill / Bangkok Post

Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul tastes some cannabis tea at an exhibition that hosted a signing ceremony on cannabis and hemp yesterday among related agencies at the Public Health Ministry. Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill / Bangkok Post

The signatories are the Public Health Ministry, Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Thai Health Promotion Foundation, Mass Communication Organisation of Thailand, The Medical Council of Thailand, Thai Traditional Medical Council, The Pharmacy Council of Thailand and the Thailand Nursing and Midwifery Council. The signing event was observed by the Royal Thai Police, the Office of the Narcotics Control Board and the Food and Drug Administration.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said yesterday (May 27) the agreement will help improve market value and encourage product diversification into areas such as food ingredients, herbal remedies and cosmetics, as from June 9 cannabis will be officially removed from the Type 5 narcotics list, reports Bangkok Post.

However, any products that contain more than a 0.2% extract of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the chemical responsible for most of cannabis’ psychoactive effects, are still recognised as category 5 substances and regulated under laws pertaining to narcotics control and suppression.

"People can grow cannabis at home for medical purposes after they register the cultivation with provincial administrative organisations, or via the mobile application Pluk Kan, developed and operated by the Food and Drug Administration. Homegrown cannabis will help save money for some patients who need to use the plant for medical treatments," he said.

He said the delisting of cannabis as a narcotic did not mean that people can use it freely, especially for recreation.

He said the ministry has asked the House of Representatives to hasten the passage of the bill which is expected to be deliberated in parliament this term.

"Registration is required for household growing. There is no limit on the number of plants but they must have fenced enclosures for safety and to prevent them being stolen or otherwise taken by other people," he said.

The Public Health Ministry will prepare guidelines for cannabis users on preventing second-hand smoke from affecting others and will propose them to the National Public Health Committee on May 30, said Mr Anutin.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Vespa motorcycle goes up in flames after single-vehicle accident in Phuket
Phuket Airport fires up for safety training
Food delivery driver cons security guard, steals phone
Phuket eyes short-haul markets
Samoa signs China agreement amid South Pacific push
Royal Gazette announces extension of emergency decree until July 31
Heavy weather warning re-issued for Phuket
Further food festivals at Kata Karon and Surin Beach
Phuket Hospital calls for people to help identify deceased woman
Legal Matters: Too good to be true ‒ Thailand’s little known ‘big stick’ against scammers
Laem Sai villagers granted permission to live on state land
Phuket marks 12 new COVID cases, no deaths
Phuket officials on the lookout for monkeypox
Old frozen vax to be tested on monkeypox
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Corruption gets Phuket mayor sacked, Thailand struggles to feed 26k rescued animals || May 27

 

Phuket community
Further food festivals at Kata Karon and Surin Beach

How about donating some of the left-over food (and there will be lots of it) to charities for distrb...(Read More)

Groundwater resources scoped to bolster supply

Mr Sakda will get a place in Phuket history book as the man who completely ignores the fact when you...(Read More)

Groundwater resources scoped to bolster supply

....collected from private water well filling ups when they run dry due to this new water supply han...(Read More)

Groundwater resources scoped to bolster supply

@JohnC, good question. 'We' all think about it. Well, the 'committee studies' are do...(Read More)

Groundwater resources scoped to bolster supply

In a few years time private waterwells have to filled up by water tankers due to lowering ground wat...(Read More)

Groundwater resources scoped to bolster supply

At Patak Road bend Karon is a location watertankers are loading. Opposite are 2 sois with 24 houses,...(Read More)

Investigation launched into airport runway incident

Now that IS a major worry. Thank you AirAsia for giving me yet one more reason never to fly with you...(Read More)

Groundwater resources scoped to bolster supply

Buggered if I'd be sampling water pumped straight up from any bore in Phuket. What is the Thai e...(Read More)

Groundwater resources scoped to bolster supply

What happened to the great idea to pipe water down from Phang Nga? I still think this is Phuket'...(Read More)

Groundwater resources scoped to bolster supply

Pumping up fresh ground water will make the balanced counter pressure against the salt sea water aro...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Thai Residential
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
HeadStart International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Devas Lounge
Brightview Center
Sinea Phuket
Phuket Property
QSI International School Phuket
Lean On Me Live Fest
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 