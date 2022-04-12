tengoku
Official Songkran celebrations begin in Phuket Town

Official Songkran celebrations begin in Phuket Town

PHUKET: The first of the official festivities being held for the Songkran holidays began at the Chartered Bank Intersection in the Phuket Old Town area yesterday (Apr 11), with Miss Thailand 2022, Phuket native Manita Duangkham Farmer, as special guest.

culture
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 12 April 2022, 11:23AM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong officiated the opening ceremony of the activity, called “Water Festival 2022”, branded under the theme “A water festival, Thai way of life.”

Phuket is one of six provinces in the country to hold the Songkran activity, jointly organised with Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (ThaiBev).

The Phuket edition has been further branded as “Discover Phuket”, with support from Phuket City Municipality, represented yesterday by Phuket City Mayor Saroj Angkanapilas, and the Pracharat Rak Samakkee Phuket Community Enterprise, formed to preserve Phuket’s local culture.

The activity is hoped to inspire people to travel to Phuket to enjoy and learn about the island’s heritage, customs and traditions.

HeadStart International School Phuket

Vice Governor Pichet yesterday led the traditional ceremony to bathe the Buddha image at the small park, located opposite the heritage-listed Chartered Bank Building, which is now home to the Peranakan Culture Centre.

The festival activity also features entries from the “Discover Phuket” photo contest, a small “market” with foods and products sold by local vendors and a display of art by students from Baan Mai Khao.

A “light art installation” is open for viewing at the Peranakan Culture Centre in the Chartered Bank building.

