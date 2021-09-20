Anti-Corruption Divison commander Pol Maj Gen Charoonkiart Pankaew said Pisal Sukjaitham, 41, was apprehended in Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai under an arrest warrant on fraud charges, reports the Bangkok Post.
The ministry registered a complaint at Phaya Thai police station accusing Mr Pisal of pocketing the money set aside for helping people with a disability suffering from COVID-19. The case was later handled by the Anti-Corruption Division.
The ministry took action after finding a budget of B13mn had been transferred to its accounts - but somehow ended up in his personal bank accounts.
It did not specify when the crimes had been committed and police did not give details about the man’s detention in Mae Sai.
Pol Maj Gen Charoonkiart only said the suspect was believed to be trying to flee to Myanmar.
Phaya Thai police chief Pol Col Bowornpob Soonthornreakha said Mr Pisal denied the allegation.
He was sent to the Anti-Corruption Division for further interrogation. Police planned to forward the case to the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct today.
Christy Sweet | 20 September 2021 - 14:01:49