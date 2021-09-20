Official arrested for pocketing B13m COVID money for disabled

BANGKOK: An official in charge of finance at the Social Development and Human Security Ministry was arrested yesterday (Sept 19) for allegedly stealing B13 million earmarked for disabled people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Bangkok Post

Monday 20 September 2021, 08:40AM

Police search a backpack belonging to Pisal Sukjaitham after he was arrested in Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai yesterday (Sept 19).

Anti-Corruption Divison commander Pol Maj Gen Charoonkiart Pankaew said Pisal Sukjaitham, 41, was apprehended in Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai under an arrest warrant on fraud charges, reports the Bangkok Post. The ministry registered a complaint at Phaya Thai police station accusing Mr Pisal of pocketing the money set aside for helping people with a disability suffering from COVID-19. The case was later handled by the Anti-Corruption Division. The ministry took action after finding a budget of B13mn had been transferred to its accounts - but somehow ended up in his personal bank accounts. It did not specify when the crimes had been committed and police did not give details about the man’s detention in Mae Sai. Pol Maj Gen Charoonkiart only said the suspect was believed to be trying to flee to Myanmar. Phaya Thai police chief Pol Col Bowornpob Soonthornreakha said Mr Pisal denied the allegation. He was sent to the Anti-Corruption Division for further interrogation. Police planned to forward the case to the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct today.