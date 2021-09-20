The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Official arrested for pocketing B13m COVID money for disabled

Official arrested for pocketing B13m COVID money for disabled

BANGKOK: An official in charge of finance at the Social Development and Human Security Ministry was arrested yesterday (Sept 19) for allegedly stealing B13 million earmarked for disabled people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

CoronavirusCOVID-19crimecorruption
By Bangkok Post

Monday 20 September 2021, 08:40AM

Police search a backpack belonging to Pisal Sukjaitham after he was arrested in Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai yesterday (Sept 19).

Police search a backpack belonging to Pisal Sukjaitham after he was arrested in Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai yesterday (Sept 19).

Anti-Corruption Divison commander Pol Maj Gen Charoonkiart Pankaew said Pisal Sukjaitham, 41, was apprehended in Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai under an arrest warrant on fraud charges, reports the Bangkok Post.

The ministry registered a complaint at Phaya Thai police station accusing Mr Pisal of pocketing the money set aside for helping people with a disability suffering from COVID-19. The case was later handled by the Anti-Corruption Division.

The ministry took action after finding a budget of B13mn had been transferred to its accounts - but somehow ended up in his personal bank accounts.

It did not specify when the crimes had been committed and police did not give details about the man’s detention in Mae Sai.

Pol Maj Gen Charoonkiart only said the suspect was believed to be trying to flee to Myanmar.

Phaya Thai police chief Pol Col Bowornpob Soonthornreakha said Mr Pisal denied the allegation.

He was sent to the Anti-Corruption Division for further interrogation. Police planned to forward the case to the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct today.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Christy Sweet | 20 September 2021 - 14:01:49 

Must have angered the wrong person, how many more skimmers are not getting caught in Land O Scams ?

Fascinated | 20 September 2021 - 12:23:26 

What a Grade A ******* (fill in the stars as appropriate) some people have no shame.

JohnC | 20 September 2021 - 10:13:51 

Seriousy, is anybody else at all surprised to read this? Cheating disabled people is as low as you can get. There is no end to the greed of officials in this country. Instead of calling it The Land Of Smiles, bettter The Land Of Slime. This is so disgusting he should be stung up for it.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

19 arrested at luxury villa as Rawai party busted
Iraq signs first contract in 7 years to import Thai rice
Philippines’ Manny Pacquiao to run for president in 2022
Power outages to affect Sakdidet Rd, Cherng Talay
Car mob rallies against tanks, troops and Prayut
Phuket marks 228 new COVID cases, four more deaths
Southern Thai prison sealed off after more COVID cases found
Phuket drug bust nets over 1kg ya ice
Phuket officials mull easing domestic entry requirements
Government prepares to recruit Thais to address labour shortage
DDC closes in on new dose target
Phuket Opinion: To those who care
Phuket marks 242 new COVID cases
Second COVID death from outbreak at Phuket Prison
Forest ranger killed in gaur attack in Khao Yai

 

Phuket community
19 arrested at luxury villa as Rawai party busted

And don’t hack off the neighbors ...(Read More)

Phuket officials mull easing domestic entry requirements

Friends if you’re unwilling to get vaccinated, you are a public health menace. please don’t come...(Read More)

19 arrested at luxury villa as Rawai party busted

If you cant follow the rules go home...(Read More)

Official arrested for pocketing B13m COVID money for disabled

Must have angered the wrong person, how many more skimmers are not getting caught in Land O Scams ?...(Read More)

Phuket officials mull easing domestic entry requirements

Thaidom would be better off making strict, common sense regulations and then sticking to them. The a...(Read More)

Second COVID death from outbreak at Phuket Prison

I have recently been told I have COPD/emphysema due to smoking. A few years back my general physicia...(Read More)

Phuket officials mull easing domestic entry requirements

ED: Can I make a suggestion? Make a web-page and keep it updated with the actual current conditions ...(Read More)

Official arrested for pocketing B13m COVID money for disabled

What a Grade A ******* (fill in the stars as appropriate) some people have no shame....(Read More)

Phuket marks 228 new COVID cases, four more deaths

fell by 113, from 1,139 to 1252. I think you added these notbdubtracted if fell? [Rose by 113. S...(Read More)

Iraq signs first contract in 7 years to import Thai rice

Lets hope the Thai rice exporters learned their expensive lesson. Sell quality and don't scam ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
UWC Thailand
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
Thanyapura
PaintFX
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Academy of Performing Arts
EPL predictions
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 