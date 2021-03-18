BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Officers hunt suspects for slashing open dolphin

Officers hunt suspects for slashing open dolphin

PHUKET: Sirinath National Park officers have launched an investigation to prosecute the person or persons responsible for slashing open a spotted dolphin whose body was found on rocks in the Sakhu section of the national park yesterday evening (Mar 17). 

marineanimals
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 18 March 2021, 05:18PM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

PHUKET: Sirinath National Park officers have launched an investigation to prosecute the person or persons responsible for slashing open a spotted dolphin whose body was found on rocks in the Sakhu section of the national park yesterday evening (Mar 17). 

PHUKET: Sirinath National Park officers have launched an investigation to prosecute the person or persons responsible for slashing open a spotted dolphin whose body was found on rocks in the Sakhu section of the national park yesterday evening (Mar 17). 

PHUKET: Sirinath National Park officers have launched an investigation to prosecute the person or persons responsible for slashing open a spotted dolphin whose body was found on rocks in the Sakhu section of the national park yesterday evening (Mar 17). 

PHUKET: Sirinath National Park officers have launched an investigation to prosecute the person or persons responsible for slashing open a spotted dolphin whose body was found on rocks in the Sakhu section of the national park yesterday evening (Mar 17). 

PHUKET: Sirinath National Park officers have launched an investigation to prosecute the person or persons responsible for slashing open a spotted dolphin whose body was found on rocks in the Sakhu section of the national park yesterday evening (Mar 17). 

PHUKET: Sirinath National Park officers have launched an investigation to prosecute the person or persons responsible for slashing open a spotted dolphin whose body was found on rocks in the Sakhu section of the national park yesterday evening (Mar 17). 

PHUKET: Sirinath National Park officers have launched an investigation to prosecute the person or persons responsible for slashing open a spotted dolphin whose body was found on rocks in the Sakhu section of the national park yesterday evening (Mar 17). 

PHUKET: Sirinath National Park officers have launched an investigation to prosecute the person or persons responsible for slashing open a spotted dolphin whose body was found on rocks in the Sakhu section of the national park yesterday evening (Mar 17). 

« »

Officers arrived at ‘Ao Sai Khu’ bay to find the body of the female dolphin, some 170 centimetres long, with a deep cut across the back of its head, joined by another long gash all the way to its tail, assistant park chief Chaiphat Chuaidaeng told The Phuket News.

“We called officers from the Phuket Marine Biological Center [PMBC] to examine the body and take it back to their office, on Cape Panwa, for further examination,” Mr Chaiphat said. 

National park officers are now investigating and collecting evidence in order to file a formal complaint with local police to prosecute the person, or persons, responsible for cutting the dolphin open, Mr Chaiphat added.

“Spotted dolphins are classified as protected animals under the Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act 2019,” Mr Chaiphat noted.

One local resident, who asked to be named as ‘Odd Panchatri’, said that he suspected four Myanmar nationals he saw in the area before officers arrived.

“I saw four Myanmar people – two men and two women. One of them was carrying a knife with blood stains, so I asked if they had made the wound. They quickly denied it.

Smarter Energy Solution Phuket

“I told them that I will call the police, then they all ran away,” he said.

The discovery of the dead dolphin yesterday follows park officers expressing concern for a young striped dolphin seen in shallow waters just off Nai Yang Beach on Tuesday.

Lifeguards on the beach tried to encourage the dolphin, about 140 centimetres long, to stay away from the beach, but it kept swimming close to the shore, park officers reported.

Without approaching the dolphin, the officers reported that the young sea mammal looked healthy and did not appear to have suffered any wounds.

The concern was that the young dolphin had become separated from its pod.

Officers believe they have been successful in preventing the dolphin from beaching itself as it has yet to be seen in the area since Tuesday.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Patong Beach wastewater key in sea urchin infestation! || March 18
Warning issued over Phuket wildfires
Patong wastewater a factor in rise of red sea urchins, says expert
Woman dies after head run over by van
Sniffer dogs could be used to detect COVID-19
WHO experts say countries should keep using AstraZeneca jab
‘Big Joke’ gets advisory job at RTP
Detained migrants infected
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Another low-key Songkran! || March 17
Phuket moves to help vulnerable families, children
PEC reminds people to return home to vote in municipal elections
Pla Wan out of coma, reveals Vachira Phuket hospital chief
PPAO campaign to help Phuket people unemployed by COVID gets underway
Phuket officials ordered to stop using government vehicles for private use
Government, China envoy discuss arms maintenance depot

 

Phuket community
Warning issued over Phuket wildfires

With 'pointing out', the Governor shows to know very well about this issue. Why he not '...(Read More)

Phuket officials ordered to stop using government vehicles for private use

That many Governors and Vice Governors never took the initiative themselve to order this says it all...(Read More)

Phuket officials ordered to stop using government vehicles for private use

Fitting the cars with GPS would be very smart. However, here they love talking about 'smart'...(Read More)

Patong wastewater a factor in rise of red sea urchins, says expert

....eye- and ear infections. They say 20% untreated release. Nice try to talk the untreated pollute...(Read More)

Patong wastewater a factor in rise of red sea urchins, says expert

I wrote earlier about Patong underwater pipe line that release urine/faeces in the middle of Patong ...(Read More)

Pla Wan out of coma, reveals Vachira Phuket hospital chief

,,, your insurance company will do absolutely nothing if you do sign the charge sheet & let you ...(Read More)

Pla Wan out of coma, reveals Vachira Phuket hospital chief

As a victim of a drunk driver on a Phuket Road & as a Victim of a drunk driver on an Australian ...(Read More)

Phuket officials ordered to stop using government vehicles for private use

How about fitting Gov’s vehicles with GPS? Then department head to clarify monthly what usage its ...(Read More)

Pla Wan out of coma, reveals Vachira Phuket hospital chief

4 stories on this guy now! When Khun Sombat has a bike accident there next week will we get the same...(Read More)

Red sea urchins return to Patong

better get them tested for covid and do the 14 day quarantine somewhere in patong. maybe were being...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
Dan About Thailand
UWC Thailand
Art-Tec Design
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Property in Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
Lean On Me Live Fest
Thai Residential
Thanyapura

 