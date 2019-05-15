THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Off-road biking with DirtBoy Downhill Phuket

During one of last year’s downhill mountain biking competitions, there was a new team participating. The group was made up of skilled riders I had never met before. They were from Phuket.

Explore
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 18 May 2019, 03:00PM

Photos: Kajondej Thongmee

Photos: Kajondej Thongmee

Photo: Kajondej Thongmee

Photo: Kajondej Thongmee

Photo: Kajondej Thongmee

Photo: Kajondej Thongmee

Photo: Kajondej Thongmee

Photo: Kajondej Thongmee

Photo: Kajondej Thongmee

Photo: Kajondej Thongmee

Photo: Kajondej Thongmee

Photo: Kajondej Thongmee

I must admit I wasn’t aware that the Pearl of the Andaman is home to an active community of downhillers. Where’s their training ground? During my recent visit to the southern island, I got the answer to that question. And I was awed.

According to the location and direction provided by Chalermpon Tubkeaw, a core member of the Dirt­Boy Downhill Phuket team, the local riders’ regular track is located on Soi Phatthana Uthit 1, just 7.5 kilometres south of Phuket Town. The term “soi” normally refers to a lane in an urban area, but from the satellite view on Google Maps, I saw just a few small buildings in the area. Both sides of the lane were dominated by green patches of trees. Yes, rubber plantations. What a weird soi, I thought.

The real thing is even weirder. As the pickup carry­ing my friends and I entered the soi, we were stunned by what we saw. The 400-metre-or-so stretch of road before us was so steep. I would call it a mountain road rather than a soi. Then again, despite the misleading word, the fact remains that this road was taking us to the start point of a downhill track on the hilltop.

We soon reached our destination. Chalermpon, aka Ko Sit, and other riders were waiting for us near a massive wall ride.

“This track welcomes every rider,” said Ko Sit, “But we rarely have some­body from another part of the country travelling this far to ride with us”.

The start point, Ko Sit explained, is in the rubber plantation further uphill.

“From there you have to do a small jump and maintain the speed to clear the wall ride.”

Splash Beach Club

Almost immediately after the end of the wooden wall ride, I saw two jumps (one of them a huge tabletop) waiting.

After that, the riders need to cross the road to the scenic lookout point called Phu Chomdaw where there is an­other tabletop, followed by a ramp that shoots them up in the air to land on the steep downslope, which sends them into another plot of rubber plantation where the other sections of the track are locat­ed. Many sets of banked turns, drops, a narrow and off-camber bridge and gap jumps of different sizes, from moderate to humongous, await along the length of the snaky trail.

Asked whether the land where the track was built belongs to one of the downhillers, Ko Sit shook his head. “The owner of the plantations – his name is Tavee Songmuang – occasion­ally does cross-country mountain biking but he was kind enough to let us build a downhill track on his land for nothing.

“We are so lucky,” Ko Sit beamed. “One great thing about this track is you don’t always have to ride all the way down to the finish point. You can stay on the hilltop section and enjoy the jumps and the wall ride. You can do as many runs as you want without the need for a shuttle vehicle.”

The friendly Phuket downhillers come to ride the track every weekend in the late afternoon. So pick the right time if you wish to join them. It’s wise to contact the local riders in advance.

GPS coordinates: 7˚50’00.45” N 98˚23’24.16” E Trail condition: Downhill single track with several intimidating man-made obstacles.
Distance: About a kilometre.
Getting there: The start point is lo­cated in Soi Phatthana Uthit 1 which splits westwards off Road 4023 (the road to Cape Panwa) about 900m fur­ther down the road from Ban Ao Nam Bo School.
Parking: There’s space for a few cars near the start point.
Food and drinks: No shop is available in the immediate vicinity. Bring your own water and snacks, and make sure you bring the rubbish back out.
What your family can enjoy while waiting: Watching you jump and crash, and taking in the view.
Local contact: You can get in touch with the downhillers via their Facebook page here.

Pongpet Mekloy is the Bangkok Post’s travel editor and a mountain bike freak.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Walk on the wild side: Getting out of the bars and into the hills
Space Oddity: The world of astrophotography
One with the ocean - A day underwater with We Freedive
Paradise Postponed: Franck de Lestapis at Pimalai Resort Koh Lanta
A Breath of Fresh Air. Oxygenated ride along the pine beach.
Surf’s up in Khao Lak
10 Top Tours in Phuket
Blazing Saddles: A lesson from Brisbane
Pet-sitting: travel for animal lovers with a sense of adventure
Club Unique Partners with FNTC
To E, or not to E? A time and a place for the electric bike
Happy Holistay: Make a splash on a Phuket staycation
Phuket’s Tourist Triad
Staying afloat: children and cheap ‘floaties’ just don’t mix
Premier Suite Pool Access at Patong Bay Hill Resort

 

Phuket community
Phuket elephant rides in the sea given all clear

These DLD guys are useless idiots. How many times have we heard about them visiting that horrible Zo...(Read More)

Phuket Marine Office to destroy abandoned Chinese fishing boats

Oh boy. Let's see how this turns out. I guess some locals decided they want a few parts. I'm...(Read More)

Baby Jumbo is dead

They created a "special area" for him to recover. The idiots didn't think that a mud h...(Read More)

Baby Jumbo is dead

Third World Country's like Thailand should not have the right to have a Zoo they don't unde...(Read More)

Phuket elephant rides in the sea given all clear

Do they understand that the tide moves in and out? That the elephants will be trampling different ar...(Read More)

Baby Jumbo is dead

Which official allowed the illegal separation mother/baby elephant, and transfer from Hua Hin to Phu...(Read More)

Phuket man, 21, arrested in Bangkok over Thalang Riot

Guess a few hundreds culprits already settle this matter with RTP during the last 4 years with both ...(Read More)

Phuket Marine Office to destroy abandoned Chinese fishing boats

Dismantle in a environment friendly way or destroy in a environment damaging way? Does Phuket Marine...(Read More)

Phuket Marine Office to destroy abandoned Chinese fishing boats

Why not clean them of all hazardous materials...tow them them out and sink them for future dive site...(Read More)

Baby Jumbo is dead

Sounds like a short miserable life for that poor wonderful animal. The primary motive for doing any...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Dan About Thailand
JW Marriott Phuket
Dream Beach Club
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Express Carpet and Decor
China International Boat Show 2019
Ride 4 Kids 2019
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
La Boucherie
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
GLOBAL VILLAGE SCHOOL LANTA
HeadStart International School Phuket

 