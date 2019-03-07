THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Ocean Property launches first Phuket development

PHUKET: Thai real estate developer Ocean Property today launched the company’s first real estate development in Phuket, the B700 million townhome and modern commercial home office project ‘Ocean Town Muang-Ratsada’.

propertyconstruction
By The Phuket News

Thursday 7 March 2019, 02:20PM

Napong Paripontpochanapisuti, Acting Managing Director of Ocean Property Co Ltd. Photo: Supplied

Napong Paripontpochanapisuti, Acting Managing Director of Ocean Property Co Ltd. Photo: Supplied

Napong Paripontpochanapisuti, Acting Managing Director of Ocean Property Co Ltd. Photo: Supplied

Napong Paripontpochanapisuti, Acting Managing Director of Ocean Property Co Ltd. Photo: Supplied

The Ocean Property development team. Photo: Supplied

The Ocean Property development team. Photo: Supplied

An artist’s impression of the project. Image: Supplied

An artist’s impression of the project. Image: Supplied

An artist’s impression of the project. Image: Supplied

An artist’s impression of the project. Image: Supplied

An artist’s impression of the project. Image: Supplied

An artist’s impression of the project. Image: Supplied

An artist’s impression of the project. Image: Supplied

An artist’s impression of the project. Image: Supplied

An artist’s impression of the project. Image: Supplied

An artist’s impression of the project. Image: Supplied

An artist’s impression of the project. Image: Supplied

An artist’s impression of the project. Image: Supplied

An artist’s impression of the project. Image: Supplied

An artist’s impression of the project. Image: Supplied

An artist’s impression of the project. Image: Supplied

An artist’s impression of the project. Image: Supplied

An artist’s impression of the project. Image: Supplied

An artist’s impression of the project. Image: Supplied

The move comes as part of Ocean Property’s strategic expansion outside of Bangkok, said a release issued today (Mar 7) marking the launch.

“With property interests in Bangkok, Pattaya and Khon Kaen already, Ocean Property recognises central government’s considerable investment in the island's infrastructure and Phuket's strong tourism fundamentals, and are investing in Phuket confident of residential demand on the island,” the statement said.

Napong Paripontpochanapisuti, Acting Managing Director of Ocean Property Co Ltd, explained in the release, “Ocean Property is confident in Phuket’s property market. We see a trend of future growth and market expansion on the back of the island’s ongoing development and tourism industry growth.

“Our research has identified a number of buyer groups, for example, civil servants, private-sector employees and entrepreneurs, that we believe will be interested in our Ocean Town Muang-Ratsada project.

“Government investment in the island is set to continue with planned expansion of the island’s transportation network such as enlarging Phuket’s international airport as well as a Light Rail Transit system from Phang Nga to the south of Phuket. These investments and infrastructure developments will have a positive impact on Phuket's economy, and on the back of these and Phuket's world-class tourism industry Ocean Property is launching its first horizontal development in Phuket under the name Ocean Town Muang-Ratsada, which is designed with end-users and investors in mind,” he added.

Ocean Town Muang-Ratsada is located on more than 20-rai on Sri Suthat Rd, on the east side of Phuket Town.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

The project comprises 187 units including two types of two-storey townhomes: “Tide” (116 units) and “Shallow” (55 units). Tide’s architectural plan offers four bedrooms, three bathrooms and two parking spaces with a 5.7-metre wide frontage. Sizes start from 20 square wah (80 square metres) with a usable area of 155sqm. Shallow’s architectural plan offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms and one parking space, also with a 5.7-metre wide frontage, and sizes start from 20 square wah with a usable area of 115sqm, explained the release.

In addition, there are 16 three-storey commercial home office buildings known as “Crest”. All have a five-metre frontage, sizes start from 23.80 square-wah (95.2qsm) and have usable area of 195sqm. The townhome prices start from B2.69mn and the commercial home office prices start from B4.89mn.

“Ocean Town Muang-Ratsada has been designed with owners in mind, meeting their needs with ideal functional planning and design that is of a modern tropical style. The properties use warm and relaxing colour tones together with quality materials, and include home innovations that help reduce the use of electric lighting through smart roofing systems which allow more natural light inside (Smart Touch Tech Roof and Sky Light Roof), the latest LED Panels which use considerably less electricity than more traditional bulbs, as well as new tech glass which allows 75% of natural light through and only 49% of the heat, helping to keep the property cooler,” the release noted.

“The common area space is designed with a coastal touch, enabling residents to feel relaxed as if they are in a resort environment, while a pavilion and playground provides families with a space to enjoy quality time together. There are additional green areas around the development and security onsite includes CCTVs, a key card system, Smart Home Security System and 24-hour guard team, giving resident's peace of mind,” it added.

“Our team is striving to create a high quality development in Phuket that matches resident needs while also providing a healthy and enjoyable living environment,” Mr Napong said.

Construction has started and is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2020 with show homes to be open for visiting this coming May.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Luxury villa project at Ao Sane exceeds building permit, construction ordered to halt – again
Developer Noble issues dividend on the back of strong results
Innovative real estate to take spotlight PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards
National deputy police chief steps in for Naka Noi land dispute update
Thai property lures Chinese
Asia Pacific commercial real estate investment to rise by 5% in 2019, says JLL
Property developers anxious about year ahead
Layan lockout: Public access denied amid Supreme Court wrangle for B10bn beachfront land
Phuket Isoc leads inspection over hotel closing public paths at Racha Yai
Phuket Sheraton, Boat Pattana among winners at PropertyGuru Asia-Pacific awards
Firefighters battle blazes on two fronts in California, 50 dead
Mass burials to begin as Indonesia toll tops 800
Speculative condo promotions come under scrutiny
Speculative condo promotions come under scrutiny
Phuket Opinion: Our Gold Coast soul sister

 

Phuket community
Immigration officers dismissed for visa skulduggery

Seems the Thai Immigration dept undergoes a big clean-up. This is not a big joke. Time the RTP fol...(Read More)

Contract signed: Patong beachfront power lines, fibre-optic cable to be installed underground

Was all this stuff at Patong Beach Road not already done a few years ago?...(Read More)

Luxury villa project at Ao Sane exceeds building permit, construction ordered to halt – again

Such No-Yes-No-Yes OK constructions are always good for later early retirement of officials, or a ni...(Read More)

Luxury villa project at Ao Sane exceeds building permit, construction ordered to halt – again

So although there were "breaches of the building permit" the door is wide open for some ne...(Read More)

Chinese tourist drowns at Patong Beach after entering water drunk, despite warnings

Crap judgement Ben- why should the (in your words)- wannabe lifeguard put his life in jeapordy for a...(Read More)

Luxury villa project at Ao Sane exceeds building permit, construction ordered to halt – again

As this is the second time this place has pushed the boundaries (literally) it should be demolished....(Read More)

Patong trash fire spurs warning of B10k fine for dumping, B1k fine for littering

Didn't notice or more likely turned a blind eye, heck if they made an effort putting CCTV at kno...(Read More)

Patong trash fire spurs warning of B10k fine for dumping, B1k fine for littering

Well, environment is a important issue these days. Perhaps the Mayors of beach towns should employ m...(Read More)

Patong tsunami-evacuation drill called off to avoid panic among tourists

Before December 2004, who knew about what disaster a Tsunami is? It was behind imagination that FIRS...(Read More)

Russian arrested in Phuket on Interpol notice

So.. Interpol.. a good way to catch foreign criminals... but not rich cop killing Thai's? I mea...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Express Carpet and Decor
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
QSI Food Competition 2019
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Dan About Thailand
777 Beach Condo
Sunday Brunch Club
HeadStart International School Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
China International Boat Show 2019

 