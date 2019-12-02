Kata Rocks
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show combines business with sustainability

Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show combines business with sustainability

PATTAYA: Four days of sunny weather greeted thousands of visitors to the 8th annual Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show where they enjoyed a diverse range of displays at the award-winning marina setting of Ocean Marina Yacht Club, Southeast Asia's largest marina.

marinetourismeconomics
By The Phuket News

Monday 2 December 2019, 12:00PM

The 8th annual Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show drew thousands of visitors over the four days. Photo: Supplied

The show, open for four days from Nov 21-24, was opened by Deputy Minister for Tourism and Sports Napintorn Srisunpang.

More than 20 brands of boats were represented with leading brokers Simpson Marine, Boat Lagoon Yachting and Azimut Yachts all present at the show with in-water displays as well as Technohull, Capelli and Funseeker.

The first two days saw action on the docks with brokers reporting quality leads. The number of visitors peaked over the weekend as thousands flocked to the show to explore the boating opportunities in Thailand and the extensive range of displays from luxury properties to home and outdoor products, sports and water sports equipment, international schools and much more.

The Food Festival was a focal point through each day and into the evening as visitors gathered to enjoy delicious bites from many of Pattaya and Bangkok’s leading pop-up restaurants and food trucks, as well as refreshing drinks from leading beer, cider and wine brands.

The helicopter rides proved a big hit, with visitors taking the chance to see Jomtien and Pattaya from above, while the free yacht cruises and daily sunset cruise allowed visitors to get a feel of what the yachting lifestyle is all about.

JW Marriott Phuket

Siam Seaplane, the first seaplane service of its kind in the area and a newcomer to the show, caught the attention of many as did the fun activities for all family members.

Organisers placed a strong emphasis on sustainability this year, introducing free water refill stations at the show and implementing a strict no single-use-plastic policy. This was well-received and saved an estimated 5,000 single-use plastic water bottles as a result.

With positive talk of quality visitors and high levels of interest in boats at the show, Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show continues in its mission to promote the Gulf of Thailand as a world-class cruising destination and introducing new people in Bangkok, Pattaya and surrounds to boating and the nautical lifestyle through an experiential show, noted a release announcing the results of the marine trade show.

Scott Finsten, Harbour Master of Ocean Marina Yacht Club, organisers of Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show, noted, “Our goal as organisers is to provide a platform for business and to promote yachting and the Gulf of Thailand to Thai residents and visitors from overseas. The weather was great this year, visitors enjoyed the diverse displays, some serious leads were generated and we helped to showcase Thailand’s yachting industry to thousands of visitors.

“I’m also very proud of how the marine industry, exhibitors and visitors came together to reduce the plastic used this year. So much single-use-plastic ends up in the Oceans and it’s important we work together to stop that,” added Mr Finsten.

