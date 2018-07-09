FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show brings boon to business and leisure market

PATTAYA: Thailand is gearing up for its annual showcase of marine and luxury from Nov 29 – Dec 2, when leaders in the country’s boating and luxury lifestyle industries come together for the 7th Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show, and where consumers gather to see the latest products and technologies on offer.

Monday 9 July 2018, 06:40PM

“Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show has seen steady growth in the last six years. The number of boats and brands has increased year-on-year, and in 2017 visitor numbers were up 23% on the previous year,” said Napong Paripontpochanapisuti, Acting Managing Director, Ocean Property Co Ltd, organisers of the Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show.

“We invest over B10 million each year to host the event which is a key platform to boost business and tourism in the region. Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show generates more than B2 billion annually for the industry and we expect the marine industry to grow more than 10% per year.”

Last year was a record year for the show with almost 6,000 visitors from 22 countries attending. With strong support from the Thai government, organisers are investing heavily in a comprehensive online/offline visitor marketing campaign targetting HNWIs throughout Asia and key cities in China, expectations are 2018 will be the best show yet.

Pattaya’s popularity as a seaside destination is at an all-time high with more than 14mn visitors in 2017. Visitors are expected to increase as additional airlift and capacity at U-Tapao Rayong-Pattaya International Airport comes online, and the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) project starts to take shape. Linking Pattaya, via the Hua Hin ferry, with the Thai government’s “Thai Riviera” project – which reaches from Petchaburi to Ranong – further strengthens Thailand's East Coast as a prime tourism and business region.

“We are already seeing the benefits of East Coast growth in the marine industry. Charter and day trips are up 20% year-on-year, the number of new boats sold into the region is up 10% year-on-year and international yachts visiting the area is also increasing on the back of government changes to immigration last year. At Ocean Marina Yacht Club we are catering to this increased demand by expanding our capacity 15% to 440 berths,” said Scott Finsten, Harbour Master of Ocean Marina Yacht Club, organisers of the Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show.

Adding to the vast array of marine products on display, live on-water demonstrations are available throughout the four days, giving a glimpse into the fun side of boating. From jet-powered surfboards to Flyboards, Seadoos, SEABOBs, Seabreachers, SUPs and more, organisers expect these, together with the popular free yacht cruises, to appeal to a demographic that is increasingly showing an interest in boating.

The show has an impressive 20,000sqm of exhibition space and in addition to the in-water boat display, demos and onshore marine products and services, exhibitors will include super bikes and cars, real estate, home products, hotels and resorts, food and beverage, and lots of activities for families. (To view current exhibition space availability, click here.)

The 7th Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show takes place Nov 29 – Dec 2 at Southeast Asia’s largest marina, Ocean Marina Yacht Club in Pattaya. Entry is free.

For more information, visit the website www.oceanmarinapattayaboatshow.com or the Facebook page www.facebook.com/oceanmarinapattayaboatshow 

 

 

