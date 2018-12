Start From: Thursday 29 November 2018, 11:00AM to Sunday 2 December 2018, 06:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Thailand's Biggest Boating Lifestyle & Leisure Show. Don't miss it! Find out what the marine and lifestyle industries have on offer – sail, power, big and small, all are represented. See the latest gadgets and gizmos, revel in the delicious waterfront pop-up eateries, and take some time to relax with friends and family. Free to enter – Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show, 29 November – 2 December 2018 at Ocean Marina Yacht Club, Pattaya.